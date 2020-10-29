Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc Buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, Enphase Energy Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Teleflex Inc

Investment company Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, Enphase Energy Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, Adobe Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Teleflex Inc, Tesla Inc, EverQuote Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc owns 118 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 161,959 shares, 18.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.59% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 16,651 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.65% VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VGT) - 10,425 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.98% ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 16,305 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.2% ISHARES TRUST (IVE) - 26,547 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.54%

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 30,943 shares as of .

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.86 and $82.59, with an estimated average price of $66.68. The stock is now traded at around $102.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 5,435 shares as of .

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $117.37, with an estimated average price of $102.09. The stock is now traded at around $112.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 3,637 shares as of .

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $461.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 825 shares as of .

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.34 and $128.3, with an estimated average price of $111.6. The stock is now traded at around $119.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,195 shares as of .

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in R1 RCM Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.78 and $17.15, with an estimated average price of $14.56. The stock is now traded at around $17.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 22,217 shares as of .

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 272.74%. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $63.12. The stock is now traded at around $62.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 16,546 shares as of .

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 65.50%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $122.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,349 shares as of .

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 97.88%. The purchase prices were between $576.04 and $717.6, with an estimated average price of $654.36. The stock is now traded at around $692.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 560 shares as of .

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 35.38%. The purchase prices were between $175.56 and $226.45, with an estimated average price of $207.02. The stock is now traded at around $228.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,403 shares as of .

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92.

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Teleflex Inc. The sale prices were between $326.7 and $408.18, with an estimated average price of $370.63.

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47.

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in EverQuote Inc. The sale prices were between $35.5 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $45.17.

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $96.16 and $135.15, with an estimated average price of $115.74.

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $20.63 and $24.4, with an estimated average price of $22.66.