DT Investment Partners, LLC Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

Chadds Ford, PA, based Investment company DT Investment Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, U.S. Bancorp, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DT Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, DT Investment Partners, LLC owns 107 stocks with a total value of $694 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VB, VTV, USB, IXUS, NSC, BABA, VMBS,
- Added Positions: GVI, MBB, IEFA, IJR, PFF, SUB,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, VUG, VEA, IGIB, IWB, IGSB, IJH, IWR, DD, JNK, EFA, MUB, IVW, ACWI, LMT, MSFT, PG, UPS, STX, PGF, ABBV, LYB, VZ, RTX, UNP, XOM, T, ADM, CAT, CVX, CSCO, CMCSA, COP, DUK, ETN, EMR, TD, GILD, HD, HON, IBM, OMC, PFE, SNY, TXN, VV, VXUS, CDK, NLY,
- Sold Out: SHY, SPTM, WFC, QUAL, HYD, PRF, RSP, ICF, VCIT, VCSH, XLE,
For the details of DT Investment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dt+investment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 402,441 shares, 19.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.6%
- VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 1,299,928 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.84%
- iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 451,495 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.62%
- ISHARES TRUST (GVI) - 347,191 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.61%
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (JNK) - 283,011 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.35%
DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52. The stock is now traded at around $158.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 115,392 shares as of .New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV)
DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $98.37 and $109.49, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $102.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,411 shares as of .New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $38.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 26,563 shares as of .New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.89 and $60.22, with an estimated average price of $58.23. The stock is now traded at around $57.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,556 shares as of .New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $312.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 768 shares as of .New Purchase: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.16 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,097 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (GVI)
DT Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 50.61%. The purchase prices were between $117.03 and $118.01, with an estimated average price of $117.54. The stock is now traded at around $117.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 347,191 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IEFA)
DT Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 23.58%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $58.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 462,807 shares as of .Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53.Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTM)
DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $37.97 and $43.65, with an estimated average price of $40.48.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (QUAL)
DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors ETF Trust High Yield Muni (HYD)
DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors ETF Trust High Yield Muni. The sale prices were between $58.41 and $60.22, with an estimated average price of $59.47.Sold Out: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)
DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $107.02 and $121.04, with an estimated average price of $114.39.
