  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

DT Investment Partners, LLC Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

October 29, 2020 | About: GVI -0.09% IEFA +0.4% VB +1.07% VTV +0.62% USB +2.06% IXUS +0.58% BABA +1.5% VMBS +0.02% SHY +0.02% SPTM +1.13% WFC -0.19% QU +0%

Chadds Ford, PA, based Investment company DT Investment Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, U.S. Bancorp, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DT Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, DT Investment Partners, LLC owns 107 stocks with a total value of $694 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DT Investment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dt+investment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DT Investment Partners, LLC
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 402,441 shares, 19.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.6%
  2. VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 1,299,928 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.84%
  3. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 451,495 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.62%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (GVI) - 347,191 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.61%
  5. SPDR SERIES TRUST (JNK) - 283,011 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.35%
New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VB)

DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52. The stock is now traded at around $158.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 115,392 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV)

DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $98.37 and $109.49, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $102.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,411 shares as of .

New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $38.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 26,563 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.89 and $60.22, with an estimated average price of $58.23. The stock is now traded at around $57.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,556 shares as of .

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $312.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 768 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.16 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,097 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (GVI)

DT Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 50.61%. The purchase prices were between $117.03 and $118.01, with an estimated average price of $117.54. The stock is now traded at around $117.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 347,191 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IEFA)

DT Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 23.58%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $58.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 462,807 shares as of .

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53.

Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTM)

DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $37.97 and $43.65, with an estimated average price of $40.48.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (QUAL)

DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors ETF Trust High Yield Muni (HYD)

DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors ETF Trust High Yield Muni. The sale prices were between $58.41 and $60.22, with an estimated average price of $59.47.

Sold Out: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)

DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $107.02 and $121.04, with an estimated average price of $114.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of DT Investment Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. DT Investment Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DT Investment Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DT Investment Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DT Investment Partners, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)