Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Gentherm Inc, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $69 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 57,310 shares, 27.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.56% ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 125,975 shares, 12.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.87% ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 112,271 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.86% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 40,583 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.35% ISHARES INC (EEMV) - 79,689 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.87%

Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 20,538 shares as of .

Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22. The stock is now traded at around $117.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 14,090 shares as of .

Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC initiated holding in Gentherm Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.23 and $47.14, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $47.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 21,904 shares as of .

Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 5,189 shares as of .

Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $91.81, with an estimated average price of $88.62. The stock is now traded at around $87.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 6,204 shares as of .

Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC initiated holding in iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $55.37 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $55.66. The stock is now traded at around $55.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,667 shares as of .

Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 84.56%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $331.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.74%. The holding were 57,310 shares as of .

Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 21.87%. The purchase prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $72.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 125,975 shares as of .

Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond. The sale prices were between $50.88 and $53.72, with an estimated average price of $52.78.

Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $72.41 and $86.02, with an estimated average price of $78.14.

Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC sold out a holding in INDEXIQ ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $31.38 and $33.64, with an estimated average price of $32.21.

Mackey Komara & Dankovich, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $51.09 and $56.67, with an estimated average price of $54.3.