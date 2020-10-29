Concept Capital Markets, LLC Buys GAN, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Nephros Inc, Sells Inovalon Holdings Inc, Iteris Inc, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc

Garden City, NY, based Investment company Concept Capital Markets, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys GAN, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Nephros Inc, Franchise Group Inc, Magnite Inc, sells Inovalon Holdings Inc, Iteris Inc, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc, Boston Omaha Corp, Redfin Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Concept Capital Markets, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Concept Capital Markets, LLC owns 175 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS) - 1,643,678 shares, 15.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74% Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) - 3,418,056 shares, 12.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.71% Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV) - 534,550 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.91% Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) - 1,227,325 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18% Iteris Inc (ITI) - 2,058,520 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.22%

Concept Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in GAN Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.11 and $27.58, with an estimated average price of $21.25. The stock is now traded at around $14.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 318,800 shares as of .

Concept Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Nephros Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.58 and $8.45, with an estimated average price of $7.32. The stock is now traded at around $6.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 309,009 shares as of .

Concept Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.68 and $6.48, with an estimated average price of $5.68. The stock is now traded at around $7.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 127,250 shares as of .

Concept Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Orbital Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.49 and $0.74, with an estimated average price of $0.59. The stock is now traded at around $0.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 171,163 shares as of .

Concept Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Kaleyra Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.91 and $8.29, with an estimated average price of $5.94. The stock is now traded at around $6.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of .

Concept Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc by 98.04%. The purchase prices were between $89.56 and $126.72, with an estimated average price of $109.26. The stock is now traded at around $83.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 50,400 shares as of .

Concept Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in Franchise Group Inc by 46.93%. The purchase prices were between $19.7 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $23.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 197,030 shares as of .

Concept Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $26.85 and $34.71, with an estimated average price of $31.42. The stock is now traded at around $32.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of .

Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Redfin Corp. The sale prices were between $35.54 and $52, with an estimated average price of $44.21.

Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $5.67 and $7.88, with an estimated average price of $6.69.

Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Orbital Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $0.38 and $0.64, with an estimated average price of $0.48.

Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in GreenSky Inc. The sale prices were between $3.97 and $6.33, with an estimated average price of $4.75.

Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $9.57 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $17.32.

Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in MobileIron Inc. The sale prices were between $4.59 and $7.05, with an estimated average price of $5.83.