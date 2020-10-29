  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Concept Capital Markets, LLC Buys GAN, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Nephros Inc, Sells Inovalon Holdings Inc, Iteris Inc, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc

October 29, 2020 | About: LGND -1.6% FRG -1.31% SWM +5.39% GAN -0.42% NEPH +0.95% 15R +0% OEG +9.32% KLR +2.41% RDFN +1.95% MGNI +5.9% CIJ +0% GS +0.09%

Garden City, NY, based Investment company Concept Capital Markets, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys GAN, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Nephros Inc, Franchise Group Inc, Magnite Inc, sells Inovalon Holdings Inc, Iteris Inc, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc, Boston Omaha Corp, Redfin Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Concept Capital Markets, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Concept Capital Markets, LLC owns 175 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Concept Capital Markets, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/concept+capital+markets%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Concept Capital Markets, LLC
  1. PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS) - 1,643,678 shares, 15.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74%
  2. Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) - 3,418,056 shares, 12.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.71%
  3. Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV) - 534,550 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.91%
  4. Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) - 1,227,325 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18%
  5. Iteris Inc (ITI) - 2,058,520 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.22%
New Purchase: GAN Ltd (GAN)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in GAN Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.11 and $27.58, with an estimated average price of $21.25. The stock is now traded at around $14.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 318,800 shares as of .

New Purchase: Nephros Inc (NEPH)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Nephros Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.58 and $8.45, with an estimated average price of $7.32. The stock is now traded at around $6.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 309,009 shares as of .

New Purchase: Magnite Inc (15R)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.68 and $6.48, with an estimated average price of $5.68. The stock is now traded at around $7.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 127,250 shares as of .

New Purchase: Orbital Energy Group Inc (OEG)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Orbital Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.49 and $0.74, with an estimated average price of $0.59. The stock is now traded at around $0.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 171,163 shares as of .

New Purchase: Kaleyra Inc (KLR)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Kaleyra Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.91 and $8.29, with an estimated average price of $5.94. The stock is now traded at around $6.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of .

Added: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc by 98.04%. The purchase prices were between $89.56 and $126.72, with an estimated average price of $109.26. The stock is now traded at around $83.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 50,400 shares as of .

Added: Franchise Group Inc (FRG)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in Franchise Group Inc by 46.93%. The purchase prices were between $19.7 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $23.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 197,030 shares as of .

Added: Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc (SWM)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $26.85 and $34.71, with an estimated average price of $31.42. The stock is now traded at around $32.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of .

Sold Out: Redfin Corp (RDFN)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Redfin Corp. The sale prices were between $35.54 and $52, with an estimated average price of $44.21.

Sold Out: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $5.67 and $7.88, with an estimated average price of $6.69.

Sold Out: Orbital Energy Group Inc (CIJ)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Orbital Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $0.38 and $0.64, with an estimated average price of $0.48.

Sold Out: GreenSky Inc (GSKY)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in GreenSky Inc. The sale prices were between $3.97 and $6.33, with an estimated average price of $4.75.

Sold Out: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $9.57 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $17.32.

Sold Out: MobileIron Inc (MOBL)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in MobileIron Inc. The sale prices were between $4.59 and $7.05, with an estimated average price of $5.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of Concept Capital Markets, LLC. Also check out:

1. Concept Capital Markets, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Concept Capital Markets, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Concept Capital Markets, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Concept Capital Markets, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)