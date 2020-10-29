  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Nbt Bank N A Buys NBT Bancorp Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Sells FLEXSHARES TRUST, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, WISDOMTREE TRUST

October 29, 2020 | About: NBTB +2.01% IEFA +0.4% IBM +2.12% SCHA +1.02% KO +0.13% LLY +0.94% RTX +1.53% ROK +0.78% TXN +2.97% CBU +1.28% PSK +0.05% TMP +2.42%

Investment company Nbt Bank N A (Current Portfolio) buys NBT Bancorp Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, International Business Machines Corp, sells FLEXSHARES TRUST, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, WISDOMTREE TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, BP PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nbt Bank N A . As of 2020Q3, Nbt Bank N A owns 217 stocks with a total value of $596 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NBT BANK N A 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nbt+bank+n+a+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NBT BANK N A
  1. FLEXSHARES TRUST (GUNR) - 1,100,914 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.33%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 261,803 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.46%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 117,726 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (EFG) - 209,821 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.68%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 116,005 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.04%
New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $53.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 67,626 shares as of .

New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $209.08 and $237.3, with an estimated average price of $223.3. The stock is now traded at around $235.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,280 shares as of .

New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $146.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,809 shares as of .

New Purchase: Community Bank System Inc (CBU)

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in Community Bank System Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.29 and $62.42, with an estimated average price of $57.66. The stock is now traded at around $56.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,235 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (PSK)

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $41.62 and $43.91, with an estimated average price of $43.13. The stock is now traded at around $43.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,310 shares as of .

New Purchase: Tompkins Financial Corp (TMP)

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in Tompkins Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.47 and $70.64, with an estimated average price of $63.61. The stock is now traded at around $56.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,395 shares as of .

Added: NBT Bancorp Inc (NBTB)

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in NBT Bancorp Inc by 67.81%. The purchase prices were between $26.43 and $32.31, with an estimated average price of $29.68. The stock is now traded at around $27.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 379,951 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IEFA)

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 65.43%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $58.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 131,753 shares as of .

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 26.27%. The purchase prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $108.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 31,728 shares as of .

Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHA)

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 190.60%. The purchase prices were between $64.18 and $72.76, with an estimated average price of $68.82. The stock is now traded at around $70.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 19,165 shares as of .

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 20.29%. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $48.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 82,633 shares as of .

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 30.17%. The purchase prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85. The stock is now traded at around $132.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,777 shares as of .

Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SLYV)

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $46.51 and $54.78, with an estimated average price of $51.29.

Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66.

Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $55.28 and $70.72, with an estimated average price of $64.97.

Sold Out: Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DOFSQ)

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. The sale prices were between $0.11 and $0.3, with an estimated average price of $0.22.



Here is the complete portfolio of NBT BANK N A . Also check out:

1. NBT BANK N A 's Undervalued Stocks
2. NBT BANK N A 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NBT BANK N A 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NBT BANK N A keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)