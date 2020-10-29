Nbt Bank N A Buys NBT Bancorp Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Sells FLEXSHARES TRUST, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, WISDOMTREE TRUST

Investment company Nbt Bank N A (Current Portfolio) buys NBT Bancorp Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, International Business Machines Corp, sells FLEXSHARES TRUST, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, WISDOMTREE TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, BP PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nbt Bank N A . As of 2020Q3, Nbt Bank N A owns 217 stocks with a total value of $596 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



FLEXSHARES TRUST (GUNR) - 1,100,914 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.33% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 261,803 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.46% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 117,726 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2% ISHARES TRUST (EFG) - 209,821 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.68% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 116,005 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.04%

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $53.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 67,626 shares as of .

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $209.08 and $237.3, with an estimated average price of $223.3. The stock is now traded at around $235.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,280 shares as of .

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $146.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,809 shares as of .

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in Community Bank System Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.29 and $62.42, with an estimated average price of $57.66. The stock is now traded at around $56.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,235 shares as of .

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $41.62 and $43.91, with an estimated average price of $43.13. The stock is now traded at around $43.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,310 shares as of .

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in Tompkins Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.47 and $70.64, with an estimated average price of $63.61. The stock is now traded at around $56.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,395 shares as of .

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in NBT Bancorp Inc by 67.81%. The purchase prices were between $26.43 and $32.31, with an estimated average price of $29.68. The stock is now traded at around $27.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 379,951 shares as of .

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 65.43%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $58.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 131,753 shares as of .

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 26.27%. The purchase prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $108.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 31,728 shares as of .

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 190.60%. The purchase prices were between $64.18 and $72.76, with an estimated average price of $68.82. The stock is now traded at around $70.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 19,165 shares as of .

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 20.29%. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $48.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 82,633 shares as of .

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 30.17%. The purchase prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85. The stock is now traded at around $132.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,777 shares as of .

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $46.51 and $54.78, with an estimated average price of $51.29.

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66.

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $55.28 and $70.72, with an estimated average price of $64.97.

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. The sale prices were between $0.11 and $0.3, with an estimated average price of $0.22.