Centre Asset Management, LLC Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Sempra Energy, Chevron Corp, Sells Ingredion Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Treehouse Foods Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Centre Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Sempra Energy, Chevron Corp, Cimarex Energy Co, OGE Energy Corp, sells Ingredion Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Treehouse Foods Inc, Intel Corp, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centre Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Centre Asset Management, LLC owns 54 stocks with a total value of $280 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 229,020 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 107,566 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.48% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,670 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.75% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 304,600 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. New Position Facebook Inc (FB) - 35,099 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.28%

Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $32.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 304,600 shares as of .

Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $68.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 79,460 shares as of .

Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $23.35 and $29.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $24.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of .

Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.69 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $31.46. The stock is now traded at around $30.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 166,000 shares as of .

Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $471.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 6,570 shares as of .

Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.31 and $149.79, with an estimated average price of $141.58. The stock is now traded at around $152.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of .

Centre Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 2242.36%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.66, with an estimated average price of $123.04. The stock is now traded at around $127.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 57,505 shares as of .

Centre Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PPL Corp by 58.22%. The purchase prices were between $24.4 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $26.97. The stock is now traded at around $27.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 295,940 shares as of .

Centre Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 27.32%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $26.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 285,212 shares as of .

Centre Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 27.73%. The purchase prices were between $37.81 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $43.7. The stock is now traded at around $49.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 157,770 shares as of .

Centre Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 32.22%. The purchase prices were between $12.23 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $12.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 499,186 shares as of .

Centre Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Edison International by 33.18%. The purchase prices were between $49.3 and $56.71, with an estimated average price of $53.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 114,430 shares as of .

Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ingredion Inc. The sale prices were between $75.03 and $88.65, with an estimated average price of $81.26.

Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $38.65 and $45.57, with an estimated average price of $42.56.

Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09.

Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2.

Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35.