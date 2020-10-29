  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Trellis Advisors, LLC Buys Tesla Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, AbbVie Inc, Intel Corp

October 29, 2020 | About: VB +1.07% VXF +0.96% TSLA +1.18% PYPL +1.42% ROST +2.01% COST +0.16% MRK -0.38% CRM -0.54% ABBV +0.22% CSCO -0.06% INTC -0.32%

Investment company Trellis Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, PayPal Holdings Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Ross Stores Inc, sells Cisco Systems Inc, AbbVie Inc, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trellis Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Trellis Advisors, LLC owns 67 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Trellis Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trellis+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Trellis Advisors, LLC
  1. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 350,729 shares, 43.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
  2. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 128,045 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.71%
  3. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHB) - 91,822 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41%
  4. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 120,073 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
  5. VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 166,813 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.62%
New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Trellis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $410.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 772 shares as of .

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Trellis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $195.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,163 shares as of .

New Purchase: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Trellis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ross Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.17 and $97.13, with an estimated average price of $89.77. The stock is now traded at around $86.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,318 shares as of .

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Trellis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $364.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 621 shares as of .

New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Trellis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $75.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,568 shares as of .

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Trellis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $237.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 844 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VB)

Trellis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 90.96%. The purchase prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52. The stock is now traded at around $158.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,466 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VXF)

Trellis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 20.30%. The purchase prices were between $118.34 and $135.96, with an estimated average price of $127.22. The stock is now traded at around $132.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,425 shares as of .

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Trellis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Trellis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Trellis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of Trellis Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Trellis Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Trellis Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Trellis Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Trellis Advisors, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)