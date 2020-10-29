Trellis Advisors, LLC Buys Tesla Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, AbbVie Inc, Intel Corp

Investment company Trellis Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, PayPal Holdings Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Ross Stores Inc, sells Cisco Systems Inc, AbbVie Inc, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trellis Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Trellis Advisors, LLC owns 67 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TSLA, PYPL, COST, ROST, MRK, CRM, DIA,

TSLA, PYPL, COST, ROST, MRK, CRM, DIA, Added Positions: VWO, VEA, BND, DSI, VB, SCZ, VXF, AMZN, BA, BRK.B, UNH, DIS, FB, GOOG, QCOM, ACN, TMO, MA, PG, NVDA, CMCSA,

VWO, VEA, BND, DSI, VB, SCZ, VXF, AMZN, BA, BRK.B, UNH, DIS, FB, GOOG, QCOM, ACN, TMO, MA, PG, NVDA, CMCSA, Reduced Positions: VTI, SCHB, AAPL, JPM, PEP, CVX, JNJ, VZ, INTU, SYK, UNP,

VTI, SCHB, AAPL, JPM, PEP, CVX, JNJ, VZ, INTU, SYK, UNP, Sold Out: CSCO, ABBV, INTC,

For the details of Trellis Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trellis+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 350,729 shares, 43.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 128,045 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.71% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHB) - 91,822 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41% iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 120,073 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 166,813 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.62%

Trellis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $410.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 772 shares as of .

Trellis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $195.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,163 shares as of .

Trellis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ross Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.17 and $97.13, with an estimated average price of $89.77. The stock is now traded at around $86.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,318 shares as of .

Trellis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $364.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 621 shares as of .

Trellis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $75.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,568 shares as of .

Trellis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $237.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 844 shares as of .

Trellis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 90.96%. The purchase prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52. The stock is now traded at around $158.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,466 shares as of .

Trellis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 20.30%. The purchase prices were between $118.34 and $135.96, with an estimated average price of $127.22. The stock is now traded at around $132.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,425 shares as of .

Trellis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18.

Trellis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.

Trellis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.