American Research & Management Co. Buys ALPS ETF TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Bank of America Corp, Sells Makepeace AD Co, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, ISHARES TRUST

Marion, MA, based Investment company American Research & Management Co. (Current Portfolio) buys ALPS ETF TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Bank of America Corp, Service Corp International, Starbucks Corp, sells Makepeace AD Co, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Verizon Communications Inc, VANGUARD BD IDX FD during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Research & Management Co.. As of 2020Q3, American Research & Management Co. owns 347 stocks with a total value of $333 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU) - 862,436 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79% International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 125,670 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 28,536 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 117,806 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.21% Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 132,923 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%

American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in Service Corp International. The purchase prices were between $36.51 and $48.07, with an estimated average price of $42.64. The stock is now traded at around $46.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,450 shares as of .

American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $101.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 165 shares as of .

American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $381.58 and $427.77, with an estimated average price of $402.24. The stock is now traded at around $396.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 70 shares as of .

American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.11 and $103.42, with an estimated average price of $96.52. The stock is now traded at around $102.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 240 shares as of .

American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in ChampionX Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.97 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $9.64. The stock is now traded at around $8.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,537 shares as of .

American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.72 and $106.52, with an estimated average price of $98.51. The stock is now traded at around $95.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of .

American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in ALPS ETF TRUST by 785.67%. The purchase prices were between $19.5 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $22.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 320,354 shares as of .

American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 947.37%. The purchase prices were between $88.24 and $98.33, with an estimated average price of $94.3. The stock is now traded at around $92.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,980 shares as of .

American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 26.88%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 32,573 shares as of .

American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 20.67%. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $164.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 759 shares as of .

American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 142.86%. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $237.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 68 shares as of .

American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 525.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 625 shares as of .

American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in Makepeace AD Co. The sale prices were between $5300 and $5300, with an estimated average price of $5300.

American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $255.65 and $303.1, with an estimated average price of $275.97.

American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3.

American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09.

American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The sale prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86.

American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in Calavo Growers Inc. The sale prices were between $57.04 and $68.37, with an estimated average price of $62.79.