Smart Money Group LLC Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, JANUS DETROIT STR, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company Smart Money Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, JANUS DETROIT STR, SPDR SERIES TRUST, WISDOMTREE TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, WISDOMTREE TRUST, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smart Money Group LLC. As of 2020Q3, Smart Money Group LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $204 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 230,035 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17% ISHARES TRUST (MTUM) - 79,641 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.12% WISDOMTREE TRUST (DTD) - 124,696 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.89% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 140,595 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. New Position JANUS DETROIT STR (VNLA) - 180,756 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. New Position

Smart Money Group LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.25%. The holding were 140,595 shares as of .

Smart Money Group LLC initiated holding in JANUS DETROIT STR. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 180,756 shares as of .

Smart Money Group LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $38.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 171,677 shares as of .

Smart Money Group LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 190,839 shares as of .

Smart Money Group LLC initiated holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The purchase prices were between $63.08 and $68.1, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $65.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 54,350 shares as of .

Smart Money Group LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $29.58 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $31.16. The stock is now traded at around $30.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 66,037 shares as of .

Smart Money Group LLC added to a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST by 96.89%. The purchase prices were between $88.51 and $98.58, with an estimated average price of $93.66. The stock is now traded at around $91.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 124,696 shares as of .

Smart Money Group LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 1233.09%. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22. The stock is now traded at around $117.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 29,248 shares as of .

Smart Money Group LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 757.57%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $134.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 25,161 shares as of .

Smart Money Group LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS by 100.40%. The purchase prices were between $149.59 and $170.43, with an estimated average price of $160.97. The stock is now traded at around $160.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of .

Smart Money Group LLC added to a holding in ARK ETF TR by 876.97%. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $115.45, with an estimated average price of $101.19. The stock is now traded at around $117.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 24,307 shares as of .

Smart Money Group LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund by 96.79%. The purchase prices were between $45.51 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.52. The stock is now traded at around $48.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 82,244 shares as of .

Smart Money Group LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Smart Money Group LLC sold out a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $61.22, with an estimated average price of $58.58.

Smart Money Group LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $106.01 and $117.38, with an estimated average price of $112.59.

Smart Money Group LLC sold out a holding in SPDR DOW JONES IND. The sale prices were between $255.76 and $290.4, with an estimated average price of $272.14.

Smart Money Group LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $66.66 and $75.41, with an estimated average price of $71.74.

Smart Money Group LLC sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $13.31 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $15.59.