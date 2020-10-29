Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys Facebook Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Deere, Sells New Relic Inc, Apple Inc, Citigroup Inc

Edinburgh, X0, based Investment company Artemis Investment Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Deere, Lowe's Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells New Relic Inc, Apple Inc, Citigroup Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Barrick Gold Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Artemis Investment Management LLP. As of 2020Q3, Artemis Investment Management LLP owns 247 stocks with a total value of $8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DE, AMD, ADM, TDG, AXP, WMT, NFLX, NTR, CE, BEN, KTB, SBAC, LEG, FCX, BAC, IPHI, CCK, CM, ALLY, AB, GPI, UBER, AAXN, GSHD, NTNX, CIEN, DELL, ERIC, AVYA, BLDR, HZNP, FMC, COST, BKE, OC, MO, AEO, ASML, DIS, PLNT, MRVL, HBI, NWL, TENB, XLNX, LYB, SKT,

DE, AMD, ADM, TDG, AXP, WMT, NFLX, NTR, CE, BEN, KTB, SBAC, LEG, FCX, BAC, IPHI, CCK, CM, ALLY, AB, GPI, UBER, AAXN, GSHD, NTNX, CIEN, DELL, ERIC, AVYA, BLDR, HZNP, FMC, COST, BKE, OC, MO, AEO, ASML, DIS, PLNT, MRVL, HBI, NWL, TENB, XLNX, LYB, SKT, Added Positions: FB, PYPL, LOW, PINS, TT, TMX, ESTC, CHDN, FBHS, JPM, LIN, NSC, CAT, FND, KNX, ITT, DOOO, CFX, SHW, QCOM, ZTS, KO, VG, LULU, BURL, VFC, CRM, BTAI, AMED, ADBE, PCH, EW, PPG, MCK, R, UA, FNV, CRWD, WAT, MSCI, PGR, PH, ATVI, FCN, MCD, UBS, ORCL, PLMR, ATUS, MRK, NOC, BRK.B, UNP, SNPS, TJX, NVDA, DLR, ILMN, APAM, DHI, INTC, CCJ, NOW, FFWM, NEP, INFY, IPG, PHM, A, HES, ACN, KBH, BDX, FISV, NVST, GO, CCC, WTRG, TUFN, AVY, SCHW, CLH, CL, TRNO, NOMD, JKHY, KSU, MAS, EVTC, SAIA, WCC, FIVE, WAL, CVLT,

FB, PYPL, LOW, PINS, TT, TMX, ESTC, CHDN, FBHS, JPM, LIN, NSC, CAT, FND, KNX, ITT, DOOO, CFX, SHW, QCOM, ZTS, KO, VG, LULU, BURL, VFC, CRM, BTAI, AMED, ADBE, PCH, EW, PPG, MCK, R, UA, FNV, CRWD, WAT, MSCI, PGR, PH, ATVI, FCN, MCD, UBS, ORCL, PLMR, ATUS, MRK, NOC, BRK.B, UNP, SNPS, TJX, NVDA, DLR, ILMN, APAM, DHI, INTC, CCJ, NOW, FFWM, NEP, INFY, IPG, PHM, A, HES, ACN, KBH, BDX, FISV, NVST, GO, CCC, WTRG, TUFN, AVY, SCHW, CLH, CL, TRNO, NOMD, JKHY, KSU, MAS, EVTC, SAIA, WCC, FIVE, WAL, CVLT, Reduced Positions: AAPL, C, BKNG, GOLD, MSFT, FIS, CCI, ANTM, HD, MET, CDNS, BIO, MDLZ, BAH, CNC, AMZN, HUM, BBY, CG, GOOG, SMAR, XRAY, VRNS, V, TSM, ABBV, CSCO, TMUS, EQH, POOL, LRCX, BMY, TMO, AMGN, LAMR, LW, LBRDK, CFG, SPGI, UNH, AGNC, AVGO, AKAM, VICR, AEIS, NLY, DOCU, CVS, GM, MOH, SYF, NEE, BRX, BFAM, FHI, J, EXAS, NKE, BE, LPLA, TRU, REXR, LEVI, JNJ, VIAC, LMT, AUY, EBAY, PRI, WING, SAIL, GLW, CPRT, KRNT, CMCSA, COF, DFS, CHGG, BORR, ALV, TDC, NEM, LLY, DRI, PKI, PFE, TROW, CIT, SWKS, ABT, EVRG, BSX, USB, CI, IQV, NRG, GILD,

AAPL, C, BKNG, GOLD, MSFT, FIS, CCI, ANTM, HD, MET, CDNS, BIO, MDLZ, BAH, CNC, AMZN, HUM, BBY, CG, GOOG, SMAR, XRAY, VRNS, V, TSM, ABBV, CSCO, TMUS, EQH, POOL, LRCX, BMY, TMO, AMGN, LAMR, LW, LBRDK, CFG, SPGI, UNH, AGNC, AVGO, AKAM, VICR, AEIS, NLY, DOCU, CVS, GM, MOH, SYF, NEE, BRX, BFAM, FHI, J, EXAS, NKE, BE, LPLA, TRU, REXR, LEVI, JNJ, VIAC, LMT, AUY, EBAY, PRI, WING, SAIL, GLW, CPRT, KRNT, CMCSA, COF, DFS, CHGG, BORR, ALV, TDC, NEM, LLY, DRI, PKI, PFE, TROW, CIT, SWKS, ABT, EVRG, BSX, USB, CI, IQV, NRG, GILD, Sold Out: NEWR, BX, MU, PG, WDC, CMA, PFPT, T, TRHC, AES, COP, CBRE, GOOGL, RL, FAF, HON, CAH, GD, MINI, SSNC, TMHC, OGE, PRAH, FE, TCF, BIIB, ANSS, EXC, YUM, SIVB, VRSK, ENB, HWM, MMC, WRK, AMAT, LITE, PCAR, PING, TEVA, ROST, FITB, CARG,

For the details of Artemis Investment Management LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/artemis+investment+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 111,010 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.35% Facebook Inc (FB) - 864,066 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.00% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 898,718 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.31% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 483,086 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.96% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,408,571 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.88%

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $228.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 387,696 shares as of .

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $78.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 640,022 shares as of .

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $37.81 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $43.7. The stock is now traded at around $49.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,136,367 shares as of .

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $410.98 and $519.01, with an estimated average price of $470.25. The stock is now traded at around $476.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 92,493 shares as of .

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $90.57 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $98.42. The stock is now traded at around $91.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 385,146 shares as of .

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $139.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 245,673 shares as of .

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 89.00%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $280.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 864,066 shares as of .

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 461.75%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $195.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 559,843 shares as of .

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 131.16%. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $160.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 608,076 shares as of .

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 233.55%. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $62.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,481,901 shares as of .

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 420.97%. The purchase prices were between $88.86 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $112.04. The stock is now traded at around $132.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 392,066 shares as of .

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc by 70.03%. The purchase prices were between $35.83 and $42.84, with an estimated average price of $39.4. The stock is now traded at around $47.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,054,024 shares as of .

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in New Relic Inc. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $73.5, with an estimated average price of $61.14.

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54.

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39.

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66.

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $33.71 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.35.

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Comerica Inc. The sale prices were between $33.4 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $38.46.