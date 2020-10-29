  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC Buys Bank of America Corp, General Dynamics Corp, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Occidental Petroleum Corp

October 29, 2020 | About: BAC +0.3% GD -0.84% BK +0.7% ITOT +0.96% ABT -1.33% OXY +2.82%

Investment company Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of America Corp, General Dynamics Corp, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, ISHARES TRUST, sells Abbott Laboratories, Occidental Petroleum Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $251 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/matthew+goff+investment+advisor%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 173,706 shares, 14.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.85%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 92,594 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
  3. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 261,647 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97%
  4. iShares Short Maturity Bond (NEAR) - 259,795 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.1%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 57,688 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 69.23%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 378,321 shares as of .

Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 72.84%. The purchase prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $131.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 59,070 shares as of .

Added: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 60.76%. The purchase prices were between $33.14 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.45. The stock is now traded at around $34.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 226,921 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (ITOT)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 78.31%. The purchase prices were between $69.5 and $80.11, with an estimated average price of $74.32. The stock is now traded at around $74.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,168 shares as of .

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35.

Sold Out: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $18.18, with an estimated average price of $14.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC. Also check out:

