Boston, MA, based Investment company Mad River Investors buys Mesabi Trust, Mammoth Energy Services Inc, sells Morgan Group Holding Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3. As of 2020Q3, Mad River Investors owns 23 stocks with a total value of $79 million.



Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) - 54,626 shares, 31.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61% Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) - 225,977 shares, 14.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.06% Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 39,490 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53% CACI International Inc (CACI) - 24,355 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5% Associated Capital Group Inc (AC) - 129,875 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64%

Mad River Investors initiated holding in Mesabi Trust. The purchase prices were between $15.51 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.85. The stock is now traded at around $23.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 56,850 shares as of .

Mad River Investors initiated holding in Mammoth Energy Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.08 and $2.14, with an estimated average price of $1.47. The stock is now traded at around $1.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,700 shares as of .

Mad River Investors sold out a holding in Morgan Group Holding Co. The sale prices were between $6.14 and $20, with an estimated average price of $8.84.