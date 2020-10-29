  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Mad River Investors Buys Mesabi Trust, Mammoth Energy Services Inc, Sells Morgan Group Holding Co

October 29, 2020 | About: MSB +1.32% TUSK +1.27% MGHL +0%

Boston, MA, based Investment company Mad River Investors (Current Portfolio) buys Mesabi Trust, Mammoth Energy Services Inc, sells Morgan Group Holding Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mad River Investors. As of 2020Q3, Mad River Investors owns 23 stocks with a total value of $79 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MAD RIVER INVESTORS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mad+river+investors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MAD RIVER INVESTORS
  1. Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) - 54,626 shares, 31.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61%
  2. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) - 225,977 shares, 14.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.06%
  3. Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 39,490 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%
  4. CACI International Inc (CACI) - 24,355 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%
  5. Associated Capital Group Inc (AC) - 129,875 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64%
New Purchase: Mesabi Trust (MSB)

Mad River Investors initiated holding in Mesabi Trust. The purchase prices were between $15.51 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.85. The stock is now traded at around $23.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 56,850 shares as of .

New Purchase: Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK)

Mad River Investors initiated holding in Mammoth Energy Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.08 and $2.14, with an estimated average price of $1.47. The stock is now traded at around $1.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,700 shares as of .

Sold Out: Morgan Group Holding Co (MGHL)

Mad River Investors sold out a holding in Morgan Group Holding Co. The sale prices were between $6.14 and $20, with an estimated average price of $8.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of MAD RIVER INVESTORS. Also check out:

