SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Coca-Cola Co, Facebook Inc, Sells Charter Communications Inc, iShares MSCI China ETF, Bank Bradesco SA

Investment company SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda (Current Portfolio) buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Coca-Cola Co, Facebook Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, XP Inc, sells Charter Communications Inc, iShares MSCI China ETF, Bank Bradesco SA, Tractor Supply Co, Equinix Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda. As of 2020Q3, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owns 79 stocks with a total value of $794 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spx+equities+gestao+de+recursos+ltda/current-portfolio/portfolio

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 435,705 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.32% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLY) - 305,479 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. New Position Sony Corp (SNE) - 501,754 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83% Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 1,243,054 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 186,742 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.71%

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $129 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $141.44. The stock is now traded at around $146.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.66%. The holding were 305,479 shares as of .

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $48.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 549,219 shares as of .

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $280.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 96,500 shares as of .

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76. The stock is now traded at around $36.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 626,000 shares as of .

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in XP Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.39 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $45.69. The stock is now traded at around $40.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 466,465 shares as of .

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.61 and $59.27, with an estimated average price of $55.04. The stock is now traded at around $49.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 358,197 shares as of .

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 393.12%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $43.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 493,115 shares as of .

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 736.11%. The purchase prices were between $46.42 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $50.37. The stock is now traded at around $48.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 301,000 shares as of .

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 98.56%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1556.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 16,878 shares as of .

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 28.32%. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $109.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 435,705 shares as of .

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 94.98%. The purchase prices were between $116.12 and $130.99, with an estimated average price of $124.47. The stock is now traded at around $102.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 146,860 shares as of .

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 192.99%. The purchase prices were between $11.46 and $15.06, with an estimated average price of $12.92. The stock is now traded at around $10.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 759,400 shares as of .

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $517.69 and $633.05, with an estimated average price of $589.16.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $66.03 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $73.19.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in Bank Bradesco SA. The sale prices were between $3.11 and $4.19, with an estimated average price of $3.68.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $132.45 and $154.63, with an estimated average price of $143.49.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $33.85 and $37.14, with an estimated average price of $35.65.