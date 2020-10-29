Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces Purchase of Common Shares by Scorpio Services Holding Limited

MONACO, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SALT) (the “Company”) announced today that Scorpio Services Holding Limited (“SSH”), a related party, has purchased 85,000 common shares of the Company at an average price of $10.94 per share in the open market. The Company currently has 12,386,880 common shares outstanding, of which SSH and its affiliates own 2,982,751 or 24.77%.



About Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities, and is investing in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. The Company has recently sold two vessels and has contracted to sell six additional vessels, which are expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020. Upon the completion of the announced vessel sales, Scorpio Bulkers Inc. will have an operating fleet of 46 vessels consisting of 41 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels (including 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels), and five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels. In addition to its dry bulk fleet, the Company has signed a letter of intent to enter into a shipbuilding contract with Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Inc. to build a wind turbine installation vessel to be delivered in 2023, with options to build three further similar vessels. The Company’s owned and finance leased fleet will have a total carrying capacity of approximately 2.8 million dwt and all of the Company’s owned and finance leased vessels will have carrying capacities of greater than 60,000 dwt. Additional information about the Company is available on the Company’s website www.scorpiobulkers.com, which is not a part of this press release.

