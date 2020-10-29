  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Graco Inc (GGG) President and CEO Patrick J Mchale Sold $14.1 million of Shares

October 29, 2020 | About: GGG +1.39%

President and CEO of Graco Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Patrick J Mchale (insider trades) sold 224,907 shares of GGG on 10/28/2020 at an average price of $62.83 a share. The total sale was $14.1 million.

Graco Inc is engaged in the equipment manufacturing business. Its products include systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. Graco Inc has a market cap of $10.36 billion; its shares were traded at around $61.86 with a P/E ratio of 35.54 and P/S ratio of 6.65. The dividend yield of Graco Inc stocks is 1.14%. Graco Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.30% over the past ten years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Patrick J Mchale sold 224,907 shares of GGG stock on 10/28/2020 at the average price of $62.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.54% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Lee R Mitau sold 21,300 shares of GGG stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $63.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 3% since.
  • President, Asia Pacific Brian J Zumbolo sold 54,000 shares of GGG stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $66. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.27% since.
  • Executive Vice President Karen Park Gallivan sold 798 shares of GGG stock on 10/14/2020 at the average price of $65. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.83% since.
  • Executive Vice President Karen Park Gallivan sold 798 shares of GGG stock on 10/14/2020 at the average price of $65. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.83% since.
  • Executive Vice President Karen Park Gallivan sold 42,282 shares of GGG stock on 10/13/2020 at the average price of $65. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.83% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GGG, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)