Graco Inc (GGG) President and CEO Patrick J Mchale Sold $14.1 million of Shares

President and CEO of Graco Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Patrick J Mchale (insider trades) sold 224,907 shares of GGG on 10/28/2020 at an average price of $62.83 a share. The total sale was $14.1 million.

Graco Inc is engaged in the equipment manufacturing business. Its products include systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. Graco Inc has a market cap of $10.36 billion; its shares were traded at around $61.86 with a P/E ratio of 35.54 and P/S ratio of 6.65. The dividend yield of Graco Inc stocks is 1.14%. Graco Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.30% over the past ten years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Patrick J Mchale sold 224,907 shares of GGG stock on 10/28/2020 at the average price of $62.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.54% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Lee R Mitau sold 21,300 shares of GGG stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $63.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 3% since.

President, Asia Pacific Brian J Zumbolo sold 54,000 shares of GGG stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $66. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.27% since.

Executive Vice President Karen Park Gallivan sold 798 shares of GGG stock on 10/14/2020 at the average price of $65. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.83% since.

Executive Vice President Karen Park Gallivan sold 798 shares of GGG stock on 10/14/2020 at the average price of $65. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.83% since.

Executive Vice President Karen Park Gallivan sold 42,282 shares of GGG stock on 10/13/2020 at the average price of $65. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.83% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GGG, click here