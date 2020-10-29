Flexion Therapeutics to Report Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 4, 2020

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) today announced that it will report its third-quarter 2020 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.



The company hosted a conference call on October 13, 2020, in conjunction with reporting preliminary third-quarter net sales. A replay of that call is available on Flexion’s corporate website: https://ir.flexiontherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis. The ompany's core values are focus, ingenuity, tenacity, transparency and fun. Visit flexiontherapeutics.com.

