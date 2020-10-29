Thryv Holdings Inc. Launches ThryvPay, First Payment Provider Designed Specifically for Service-Based Small Businesses

Dallas, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv ® software, the fully integrated, end-to-end customer experience platform for small businesses, today announced the launch of ThryvPay SM , the first payment processing service designed specifically for service-driven small businesses.

ThryvPay is the new feature of Thryv software that allows users to get paid via credit card and ACH payments. ThryvPay is specifically tailored to service-based businesses that want to:

Provide consumers safe, contactless, immediate online payment options

Offer automated scheduled payments, memberships or customized installment plans

Enable small businesses to know immediately that ACH funds are available at the point of sale

Save money with competitive rates on transaction fees with no surprise charges

Thryv allows small businesses to create estimates, book appointments, send invoices and get paid via text, online and via a private consumer login area – all from one dashboard. ThryvPay makes payments more convenient, ensures confidence and provides transparency with every transaction.

“Payment processing isn’t new to us at Thryv because we’ve been helping small businesses get paid for years,” says Ryan Cantor, Thryv’s VP of Product and Marketing. “But over the years, we’ve seen the pain our small business clients experience every day when trying to process payments. With ThryvPay, we created functionality that allows them to accept a variety of payments, lets them know funds are available in real time, and we’re completely transparent about transaction fees – so there are never any surprises. These are the daily solutions service-based small businesses need, and ThryvPay delivers on every one of them.”

These are just a few of the advantages that ThryvPay offers small businesses compared with other leading payment processing solutions:

Competitive credit card processing rates. ThryvPay offers a highly competitive flat rate of 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction with no set-up fees.

ACH check processing. Small businesses save money with a rate of 1% with a $9 maximum charge per transaction, with the added security of knowing immediately if funds are available, thanks to Thryv’s partnership with Plaid, the industry leader in payment validation.

Scheduled payments. Ideal for service-based businesses that offer on-going services or memberships. Also allows customized installment plans for pre-set specific dates.

Convenience fees and tipping. Small businesses can capture every dollar by passing on optional convenience fees for consumers who want to pay by credit card when presented with multiple payment options. ThryvPay also allows consumers to leave a tip.

Credit card and bank account on file. Consumer information is securely stored in the small business’s Thryv account for ease of future transactions.

Real-time reporting and assistance. ThryvPay integrates and auto-syncs with QuickBooks for easy reconciliation. Thryv also provides dedicated support for dispute and chargeback assistance.

Current Thryv software users can access ThryvPay through their dashboard today. For more information, please visit Thryv.com .

About Thryv, Inc.

Thryv, Inc. owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end customer experience software built for small business that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv , they can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv’s award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMB) to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices and processing payments.

Thryv supports SMBs with Hub by Thryv™, a software console that enables businesses with multiple locations, such as franchises, to manage and oversee their operations using the Thryv software.

Thryv also provides consumer services through our search, display and social media management products—and connects local businesses via The Real Yellow Pages® from the over 30 million monthly visitors of DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and Yellowpages.com search portals; and local print directories. For more information about the company , visit thryv.com.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 360,000 SMBs across America that enable them to compete and win in today’s economy.

