Team, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call for Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

October 29, 2020 | About: NYSE:TISI +0.88%

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) announced today that it will issue its third quarter 2020 results after the market closes on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. In conjunction with this release, Team, Inc. has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, Nov. 5, starting at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT).

By Phone:

Dial 1-877-407-5794 inside the U.S. or 1-201-389-0869 outside the U.S. at least 10 minutes before the call. A telephone replay will be available through Nov. 12 by dialing 1-877-660-6853 inside the U.S. or 201-612-7415 outside the U.S. using the Conference ID 13711740#.



By Webcast:

The call will be broadcast over the web and can be accessed on Team's website, www.teaminc.com under "Investor Relations". Please log on at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Team, Inc.

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI) is a global leading provider of integrated, digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. We deploy conventional to highly specialized inspection, condition assessment, maintenance and repair services that result in greater safety, reliability and operational efficiency for our client's most critical assets. Through locations in more than 20 countries, we unite the delivery of technological innovation with over a century of progressive, yet proven integrity and reliability management expertise to fuel a better tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.teaminc.com.

Contact:
Kevin Smith
Senior Director, Investor Relations
(281) 388-5551

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/team-inc-schedules-third-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call-for-thursday-nov-5-2020-at-1000-am-eastern-time-301163451.html

SOURCE Team, Inc.


