  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

BetterInvesting™ Magazine Chooses Coca-Cola As "Growth" Stock And CBOE Global Markets As "Undervalued" For January 2021 Issue

October 29, 2020 | About: NYSE:KO +0.13%

PR Newswire

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Oct. 29, 2020

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine today announced The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) as its January 2021 "Stock to Study" and CBOE Global Markets Inc. (NYSE: CBOE) as its "Undervalued Stock" for investors' informational and educational use.

"The Committee is encouraging investors to consider how the pandemic has impacted the long-term outlook of those companies," said Ken Zendel, CEO of BetterInvesting / National Association of Investors Corp. "Has the company reset itself for growth in this environment? Has the pandemic created more, or less, demand for the company's products when, or if, a vaccine arrives? Using one's own judgment, coupled with BetterInvesting's time-tested approach and powerful suite of tools will guide investors towards good decisions."

Check BetterInvesting's January issue for more details about these stock selections. Go to the trial version of BetterInvesting's online tools to study the investment potential of Coca-Cola and CBOE Global Markets by viewing their fundamental data and applying judgments.

Committee members are Robert M. Bilkie, Jr., CFA; Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip S. Dano, CFA; Phil Keating, CFA and Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA.

As stated, the BetterInvesting committee's Stock to Study and Undervalued Stock choices are for the informational and educational uses of investors and are not intended as investment recommendations. BetterInvesting urges investors to educate themselves about the stock market so they can make informed decisions about stock purchases.

About BetterInvesting:

BetterInvesting, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization, has been empowering everyday Americans since 1951. Also known as the National Association of Investors Corporation (NAIC), we have helped more than 5 million people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future. BetterInvesting is dedicated to providing unbiased, in-depth investing education and powerful online stock analysis tools in order to create successful lifelong investors. BetterInvesting staff along with a dedicated community of volunteers across America teach the organization's principles and time-tested methodology to both individuals and investment clubs. For more information about BetterInvesting, please visit www.betterinvesting.org.

Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

CONTACT: 877-275-6242

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/betterinvesting-magazine-chooses-coca-cola-as-growth-stock-and-cboe-global-markets-as-undervalued-for-january-2021-issue-301163406.html

SOURCE NAIC-BetterInvesting


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)