Dolby Laboratories, Domino's Pizza UK & Ireland, Hain Celestial, Nestlé Health Science And Vimeo Among Customers That Signed On With BlackLine In Q3 2020

LOS ANGELES, LONDON, SINGAPORE and SYDNEY, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading financial close and accounting automation software provider BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) continued to expand its global customer base during the third quarter of 2020 adding a broad range of large and midsize companies to its client roster from North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and the Asia-Pacific region (ASIAPAC).

Among the new customers in North America in Q3 were Calavo Growers, CAVA Group, CPA Alberta, Dolby Laboratories, The Hain Celestial Group, Nestlé Health Science, Vimeo and Virgin Hotels North America. In EMEA new customers included ATALIAN, Atradius, Domino's Pizza UK & Ireland, Pimlico Plumbers and Sir Robert McAlpine Ltd. And in ASIAPAC, NGK Insulators, ORIX Bank Corp. and Servcorp were among those that signed on to use BlackLine.

More than 280,000 users worldwide across 3,200 companies now use BlackLine's solutions to increase accountant productivity, reduce risk, elevate controls and compliance functions and modernize their Finance & Accounting operations, with nearly three billion transactions imported by BlackLine customers in Q3 alone.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

More than 3,200 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

