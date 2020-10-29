  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Investigate United States Oil Fund, LP's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties - USO

October 29, 2020 | About: ARCA:USO -2.7%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues investigating whether certain directors and officers of United States Oil Fund, LP ("USO") (NYSE: USO) breached their fiduciary duties to USO and its unitholders. If you are a USO unitholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected].

Scott+Scott is investigating whether USO's board of directors or senior management failed to manage USO in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to USO, and whether USO has suffered damages as a result.

On August 19, 2020, USO received a letter of possible enforcement action from the SEC regarding USO's disclosures in April-May 2020. On August 21, 2020, USO received a similar letter from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

What You Can Do

If you are a USO unitholder, you may have legal claims against USO's directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected].

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:
Joe Pettigrew
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10169
844-818-6982
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scottscott-attorneys-at-law-llp-continues-to-investigate-united-states-oil-fund-lps-directors-and-officers-for-breach-of-fiduciary-duties--uso-301163450.html

SOURCE Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP


