SYNNEX Corporation Honored with Global and Americas Awards for Distributor of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit Digital 2020

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, today announced that its SYNNEX Comstor division has received two Cisco® Partner Summit Digital awards: Global Distributor of the Year and Americas Distributor of the Year. Cisco announced the winners during its annual Partner Summit Conference, this year held digitally.

Awarded to channel partners who rise to business challenges, the Cisco Partner Summit Digital Global awards are designed to recognize superior business practices and reward best-in-class methodologies. Areas of consideration include innovative processes, architecture-led successes, strategic business outcome-focused programs, seizing new opportunities and sales approaches.

"It gives me great pleasure to recognize these partners who continue to demonstrate superior performance and drive value for our customers," said Oliver Tuszik, Senior Vice President, Global Partner Organization, Cisco. "It's an honor to present SYNNEX Corporation with these awards and their recognition of outstanding achievement in helping customers respond to their business challenges."

"We are proud to accept Cisco's Global and Americas Distributor of the Year awards and commend our entire team for their continued efforts to grow Cisco's channel business while adding significant value for partners," said Jay Denton, Senior Vice President, Comstor North America, SYNNEX Corporation. "These awards are a testament to the importance of strong vendor-distributor relationships, as well as the power of channel programs like SYNNEX Comstor EDGE, which helps our mutual partners build successful Cisco practices with specialized sales, technical and market expertise."

Cisco Partner Summit Digital Global awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across all geographical regions. All award recipients are selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner organization and regional executives.

