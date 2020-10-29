Allen Joins MGIC Investment Board

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) today announced Analisa M. Allen has been elected to the Board of Directors for MGIC Investment Corporation and its principal subsidiary, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC). Allen will be a member of the Audit and Risk Management Committees.

"We welcome Analisa to the Board," said Curt Culver, the Chairman of MTG. "Her management and leadership experiences leading complex technology organizations within the financial services industry makes her a natural fit and we look forward to her contributions."

Analisa M. Allen is an information technology consultant with the Gerson Lehrman Group. She is the former Chief Information Officer of Data & Analytics (2017 to 2019) and the former Chief Information Officer for Home Lending Technology (2015 to 2017), in each case for the consumer bank at JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Prior to that, Ms. Allen held several leadership positions with Goldman Sachs & Co., a firm she served for a total of 24 years, where she was responsible for business planning and technical strategy, including as Managing Director, Co-Head of Global Operations Technology (2008-2015) and Managing Director, Global Regulatory, Risk and Control Head (2006-2013).

About MGIC

The principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation is Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, or MGIC (www.mgic.com), which serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality. At September 30, 2020 MGIC had $238.9 billion of primary insurance in force covering approximately one million mortgages.

