  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Allen Joins MGIC Investment Board

October 29, 2020 | About: NYSE:MTG +0.94%

PR Newswire

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 29, 2020

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) today announced Analisa M. Allen has been elected to the Board of Directors for MGIC Investment Corporation and its principal subsidiary, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC). Allen will be a member of the Audit and Risk Management Committees.

"We welcome Analisa to the Board," said Curt Culver, the Chairman of MTG. "Her management and leadership experiences leading complex technology organizations within the financial services industry makes her a natural fit and we look forward to her contributions."

Analisa M. Allen is an information technology consultant with the Gerson Lehrman Group. She is the former Chief Information Officer of Data & Analytics (2017 to 2019) and the former Chief Information Officer for Home Lending Technology (2015 to 2017), in each case for the consumer bank at JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Prior to that, Ms. Allen held several leadership positions with Goldman Sachs & Co., a firm she served for a total of 24 years, where she was responsible for business planning and technical strategy, including as Managing Director, Co-Head of Global Operations Technology (2008-2015) and Managing Director, Global Regulatory, Risk and Control Head (2006-2013).

About MGIC

The principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation is Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, or MGIC (www.mgic.com), which serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality. At September 30, 2020 MGIC had $238.9 billion of primary insurance in force covering approximately one million mortgages.

From time to time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, and via postings on MGIC's website for information related to underwriting and pricing, and intends to continue to do so in the future. Such postings include corrections of previous disclosures and may be made without any other disclosure. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information for MGIC Investment Corporation alerts can be found at https://mtg.mgic.com/shareholder-services/email-alerts. For information about our underwriting and rate changes, see https://www.mgic.com/underwriting.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allen-joins-mgic-investment-board-301163387.html

SOURCE MGIC Investment


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)