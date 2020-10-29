  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Extreme Networks Announces Virtual Investor Conference Schedule for Remainder of 2020

October 29, 2020 | About: NAS:EXTR -2.61%

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced its upcoming conference schedule for November and December:

Extreme Networks Logo (PRNewsFoto/Extreme Networks) (PRNewsFoto/Extreme Networks) (PRNewsfoto/Extreme Networks, Inc.)

  • Water Tower Research Virtual Conference and Fireside Chat Series:
    Extreme Networks' (EXTR) Potential for Growth with a Cloud-Driven Strategy
    Ed Meyercord, President & CEO
    Friday, October 30, 2020
    2:00 PM EDT presentation
  • JMP Small Cap Tech Forum Conference (Virtual)
    Ed Meyercord, President & CEO
    Tuesday, November 10, 2020
    3:30 PM EST presentation
  • Needham Virtual Security, Networking & Communications Conference
    Ed Meyercord, President & CEO
    Tuesday, November 17, 2020
    2:15 PM EST presentation and available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day
  • Craig Hallum 11th Annual Alpha Select Virtual Conference
    Rémi Thomas, CFO
    Tuesday, November 17, 2020
    Available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day
  • Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Virtual Conference
    Rémi Thomas, CFO
    Wednesday, December 2, 2020
    10:50 AM EST presentation and available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day
  • Cowen's 7th Annual Networking Virtual Summit
    Rémi Thomas, CFO
    Tuesday, December 15, 2020
    Available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day

Live webcasts from conference presentations will be accessible under Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of Extreme Networks' website at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for at least 30 days following the live presentation.

About Extreme Networks:

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Extreme Networks, and the Extreme Networks logo are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extreme-networks-announces-virtual-investor-conference-schedule-for-remainder-of-2020-301163402.html

SOURCE Extreme Networks, Inc.


