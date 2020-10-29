Covanta Holding Corporation Initiates Strategic Review to Unlock Shareholder Value, Announces Leadership Transition

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) (the "Company" or "Covanta") today announced the launch of a comprehensive strategic review of the Company's operations, growth priorities, and capital structure. The board of directors has appointed Michael Ranger as President and Chief Executive Officer to lead this review and its subsequent execution. Mr. Ranger succeeds Stephen Jones, who is stepping down from his roles at Covanta.

Covanta is a world leader in waste-to-energy, with unparalleled operational capabilities, a portfolio of irreplaceable assets that provide essential services to municipalities and commercial customers, and attractive growth opportunities. Even as the Company's underlying business continues to perform well, particularly during the pandemic, the board believes that the value of the Company's assets and potential are not fully reflected in the market today. Therefore, this strategic review is a well-timed opportunity to explore all options to enhance shareholder value, including assessing plans for each of our business lines and geographies. This review will be broad in scope and will be completed in due course.

Sam Zell, Chairman of the Board, said: "We believe that now is the right time to review and refocus our strategy to capitalize most effectively on Covanta's strengths. Mike brings significant depth of experience in the power and waste-to-energy industries, with specific expertise in driving strategic and structural improvements in infrastructure businesses, and we are fortunate to have him lead this initiative for Covanta."

Mr. Zell continued: "As our CEO for the past 6 years, Steve positioned the company for future success and on behalf of the board, I want to thank him for his leadership."

Michael Ranger, newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer, said: "This is an opportunity to step into a company that has significant value creation potential, and I appreciate the board's confidence. I look forward to working with Covanta's talented team to unlock this value for our shareholders. The dedication of our employees is crucial to our shared success, and the strong long-term relationships with clients and host communities will continue to be one of the cornerstones of our business."

Mr. Ranger continued: "We have already begun to re-align the management team in order to sharpen our focus on key priorities. Derek Veenhof will lead our core domestic waste-to-energy business as Chief Operating Officer, with responsibility for commercial activities, facility operations and asset management. Further, I am pleased that Owen Michaelson, a Covanta director since 2018, will be joining the team in January as President of Covanta Europe. Owen brings his three decades of experience in development and the waste industry in the UK to our growing business in the UK and Ireland."

Covanta will host its previously scheduled conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time tomorrow (Friday, October 30, 2020) where it will discuss third quarter 2020 results as well as this update. The conference call will be attended by Sam Zell, Chairman of the Board, Michael Ranger, President and CEO and Brad Helgeson, CFO.

The conference call will begin with prepared remarks, which will be followed by a question and answer session. To participate on the live call, please dial 1-888-317-6003 (US) or 1-412-317-6061 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call and enter the passcode 0066556. The conference call will also be webcast live from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. A presentation will be made available during the call and will be found in the Investor Relations section of the Covanta website at www.covanta.com.

An archived webcast will be available two hours after the end of the conference call and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Covanta website at www.covanta.com.

Covanta is a world leader in providing sustainable waste and energy solutions. Annually, Covanta's modern Waste-to-Energy facilities safely convert approximately 21 million tons of waste from municipalities and businesses into clean, renewable electricity to power one million homes and recycle over 500,000 tons of metal. Through a vast network of treatment and recycling facilities, Covanta also provides comprehensive industrial material management services to companies seeking solutions to some of today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit covanta.com.

