Wolters Kluwer Launches New Practical Content Solution for Legal Professionals

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced the launch of the Practical Content Dashboard, a new approach to ensure quicker, more efficient access to essential workflow content. The new Dashboard is available to all Cheetah and Cheetah for Corporate Counsel users who have practical content included in their subscriptions.

The Practical Content Dashboard is Wolters Kluwer's latest move to deliver more value by better exposing actionable content and tools in a single place. The solution dramatically uncovers more practical content to help legal professionals more quickly and efficiently understand legal issues and potential next steps. The Dashboard provides users a single point of access to all of the practical content available through their subscription, tools which were previously housed on individual dashboards on Cheetah.

"With more than 20,000 practical content tools and documents throughout Cheetah, we saw an opportunity to create efficiencies and better outcomes for customers by creating this Dashboard," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President and General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "The new features will give our customers fast access to all of the applicable tools needed for their day-to-day work, saving valuable time and allowing them to more easily find information they seek on a multitude of topics."

The Dashboard features SmartCharts, SmartTasks, Guidebooks, Answer Books, Decision Trees, Forms, and Calculators, with additional types of practical content, such as Checklists, coming soon. The dashboard allows a user to filter by practice area and practical content type so they can quickly see everything that is available to them. The standard Cheetah search functionality applies to the dashboard, as well as each practical content type. In addition to creating this feature, Wolters Kluwer has also worked to standardize and expand its practical content.

"We have standardized our multi-state surveys, which are based upon our SmartChart technology for greater consistency. Additionally, we have added more SmartTasks, which outline steps in a legal workflow. For example, privacy is a real pain point for many corporations, and SmartTasks outline steps in a legal workflow such as how to ensure compliance with the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA)," Crutchfield added.

To learn more about the new Practical Content dashboard, visit: https://lrus.wolterskluwer.com/store/cheetah/

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is a part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare, tax and accounting, governance, risk and compliance, and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media

Linda Gharib

Director, Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolters-kluwer-launches-new-practical-content-solution-for-legal-professionals-301163480.html

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.