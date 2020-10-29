Hidden ValleyÂ® Ranch Adds Flavor to Weeknight Dinners with Bobby Flay

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of Hidden Valley® Ranch have teamed up with Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay for a three-part Hidden Valley Ranch Night! series to debut new recipes that will bring bold flavor to traditional meals, using Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® Seasoning.

Hosted by Bobby Flay, Hidden Valley Ranch Night! will help people reinvigorate three staple recipes using the fan-favorite flavor of Hidden Valley Original Ranch Seasoning. Each new episode will feature an exciting new ranchified take on a traditional dinner recipe to showcase the shaker's simplicity and versality. Recipes include:

Classic recipe: Chicken and potatoes New, ranchified recipes: Ranch Seasoning Breaded Chicken Cutlets & New Potatoes with Mustard Ranch Dressing

Classic recipe: Quesadilla New, ranchified recipe: Ranch Seasoning Chicken and Mushroom Quesadilla with Tomato Salsa and Sour Cream

Classic recipe: Burger New, ranchified recipe: Bobby's Ranch Spice Crusted Burger with Avocado Ranch Sauce



"Hidden Valley Ranch Night! with Bobby Flay will help you take weeknight dinners to the next level," said Camila Vigdor, Marketing Manager of Hidden Valley Ranch. "Ranch fans everywhere will see how celebrated chef Bobby Flay doesn't settle for bland and adds flavor to dinner staples by using Hidden Valley Original Ranch Seasoning."

"Ranch really does pair with everything and can help you add variety to your weeknight meal lineup," said celebrity chef and host of Hidden Valley Ranch Night!, Bobby Flay. "That's why I'm so excited to share these delicious recipes with those looking to adding a little dinner time excitement."

The series will showcase how Hidden Valley Original Ranch Seasoning can help reinvent weeknight meals, transforming them from boring standbys to fun and great-tasting flavor-filled dinners the whole family can enjoy. Flavor is the key to variety and since Hidden Valley Original Ranch Seasoning infuses a zesty, bold flavor to food, it's the go-to solution to add delicious flavor to any meal.

To celebrate the debut of Hidden Valley Ranch Night!, Hidden Valley Ranch is hosting arecipe contest where ranch fans can show off their own weeknight dinner recipes for a chance to win great prizes. Contestants can head to www.hiddenvalley.com/ranch-night/ to submit their dish for a chance to be selected as one of five winners. Four 1st prize winners will receive an autographed copy of Bobby Flay's cookbook, "Bobby at Home: Fearless Flavors from my Kitchen," along with Hidden Valley Original Ranch Seasoning. To top it off, one grand prize winner will receive $5,000, in addition to Bobby Flay's autographed cookbook and HVR seasoning.

Hidden Valley Ranch Night! episodes will debut on Hidden Valley Ranch's social channels on October 29th with new episodes on November 18th and December 8th.

Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® Seasoning is available across national retailers and ecommerce platforms.

To learn more about the Hidden Valley Ranch Night! series, contest, exclusive recipes and more, visit www.hiddenvalley.com/ranch-night/ and follow the brand on Twitter.

About Hidden Valley Ranch

Hidden Valley® is the nation's original ranch dressing brand and was founded in 1954 by Steve Henson. Hidden Valley Ranch has unleashed America's favorite ranch across all mealtime and snacking occasions, offering the bottled Hidden Valley Original Ranch in many varieties and in more forms for fans to enjoy the ranch flavor they love. The Hidden Valley Original Ranch Seasoning and Salad Dressing Mix Shaker is perfect for brining ranch flavor to weeknight dinners, Hidden Valley Homestyle Ranch Seasoning makes great-tasting restaurant ranch attainable at home, Hidden Valley Ranch Ready-To-Eat Dips introduce a thick and creamy ranch to easily scoop with favorite snacks, and Hidden Valley Ranch Blasted Dipping Sauces bring bold flavor to enhance any food. Hidden Valley's products can be found in grocery retailers across the country.

The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with about 8,800 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2020 sales of $6.7 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags and wraps; Kingsford® charcoal; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; and RenewLife®, Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality Calm™, NeoCell® and Stop Aging Now® vitamins, minerals and supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. More than 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, listed No. 1 on the 2020 Axios Harris Poll 100 reputation rankings and included on the Barron's 2020 100 Most Sustainable Companies list and the Human Rights Campaign's 2020 Corporate Equality Index, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed more than $25 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

CLX-B

For media inquiries:

Andrea Blythe

Current Global

[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hidden-valley-ranch-adds-flavor-to-weeknight-dinners-with-bobby-flay-301161244.html

SOURCE Hidden Valley