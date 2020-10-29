Fathom Holdings Inc. to Report 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

PR Newswire
CARY, N.C., Oct. 29, 2020
CARY, N.C., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), a holding company that primarily operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fathom Realty, LLC, a national, cloud-based, technology-driven, residential real estate brokerage, today announced it will release its 2020 third quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The Company will host an investor conference call the same day.
Call Date:
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Time:
5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT
Phone:
877-270-2148 (domestic); 412-902-6510 (international)
Replay:
Accessible through November 18, 2020; 877-344-7529 (domestic);
Webcast:
Accessible at www.FathomRealty.com; archive available for
About Fathom Holdings Inc.
Fathom Holdings Inc. is the parent company of Fathom Realty Holdings, LLC, a national, virtual, full-service real estate brokerage that leverages proprietary cloud-based software called IntelliAgent to operate a Platform as a Service model (PaaS) for the residential real estate industry. Fathom offers real estate professionals 100% commission, small flat-fee transaction costs, support, technology, and training, all powered by best in class operational efficiencies. For more information visit www.fathomrealty.com.
Investor Relations Contacts:
Roger Pondel/Laurie Berman
PondelWilkinson Inc.
[email protected]
(310) 279-5980
Marco Fregenal
President and CFO
Fathom Holdings Inc.
[email protected]
(888) 455-6040
