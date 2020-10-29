Fathom Holdings Inc. to Report 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

CARY, N.C., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), a holding company that primarily operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fathom Realty, LLC, a national, cloud-based, technology-driven, residential real estate brokerage, today announced it will release its 2020 third quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The Company will host an investor conference call the same day.

Call Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2020 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT Phone: 877-270-2148 (domestic); 412-902-6510 (international) Replay: Accessible through November 18, 2020; 877-344-7529 (domestic);

412-317-0088 (international); replay access code 10149556 Webcast: Accessible at www.FathomRealty.com; archive available for

approximately one year

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is the parent company of Fathom Realty Holdings, LLC, a national, virtual, full-service real estate brokerage that leverages proprietary cloud-based software called IntelliAgent to operate a Platform as a Service model (PaaS) for the residential real estate industry. Fathom offers real estate professionals 100% commission, small flat-fee transaction costs, support, technology, and training, all powered by best in class operational efficiencies. For more information visit www.fathomrealty.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Roger Pondel/Laurie Berman

PondelWilkinson Inc.

[email protected]

(310) 279-5980

Marco Fregenal

President and CFO

Fathom Holdings Inc.

[email protected]

(888) 455-6040

