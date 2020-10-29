Sanmina Corporation Invites You To Join Its Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

PR Newswire
SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) announced today that it will host its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 5:00 PM ET.
What:
Sanmina Corporation's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings
When:
Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 5:00 PM ET
Web Link:
Teleconference
866.891.4420 – Domestic
201.383.2868 – International
Contact:
Sanmina Investor Relations at 408.964.3610
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest-growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud computing, industrial, defense, medical and automotive markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information regarding the company is available at http://www.sanmina.com.
