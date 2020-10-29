  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Weis Markets Announces Quarterly Dividend

October 29, 2020 | About: NYSE:WMK -1.57%

PR Newswire

SUNBURY, Pa., Oct. 29, 2020

SUNBURY, Pa., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weis Markets, Inc.'s (NYSE:NYSE:WMK) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $.31 per share to shareholders of record as of November 9, 2020, payable on November 23, 2020.

Weis Markets, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Weis Markets, Inc.)

About Weis Markets
Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic food retailer operating 195 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weis-markets-announces-quarterly-dividend-301163513.html

SOURCE Weis Markets, Inc.


