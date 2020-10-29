Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Announces Pricing of Notes Offering

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) (the "Company") announced today that it priced its offering of $750 million aggregate principal amount of 2.750% Notes due 2050 (the "Notes") at 99.735% of par. The offering is being made under the Company's existing shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and is expected to close on November 2, 2020.

The Company will receive net proceeds of approximately $739.5 million from the sale of the Notes, after deducting the underwriting discount and offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, along with short-term borrowings and cash on hand, to redeem in full its 3.40% Notes due 2021 and its 2.90% Notes due 2022.

Barclays Capital Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers of this offering. HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as co-managers.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sales of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The offering of the Notes will be made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus, the related prospectus supplement and the other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering. Copies of the final prospectus supplement for the offering may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov . Alternatively, copies may be obtained by contacting Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by email at [email protected] or by calling 1-888-603-5847; Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 60 Wall Street, New York, New York 10005, by email at [email protected] or by calling 1-800-503-4611; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by email at [email protected] or by calling 1-212-902-1171; and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, by email at [email protected] or by calling 1-866-718-1649.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and more.

Statements in this press release that are not historical, including but not limited to those regarding the Company's: (i) securities offerings and (ii) anticipated use of the net proceeds, are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and subject to risk and uncertainty. No assurance can be given that the offering will be consummated on the terms described above or at all. Consummation of the offering and the terms thereof are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including: the prevailing conditions in the public and private capital markets; interest rates; and economic, political and market factors affecting trading volumes, securities prices or demand for the Company's stock.

For a discussion of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and the subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Investor Contacts

Dennis Lange

Vice President, Investor Relations

860-827-3833

[email protected]

Cort Kaufman

Director, Investor Relations

(860) 515-2741

[email protected]

