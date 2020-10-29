  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

UGG Unveils Kids' 'Candy Collection'

October 29, 2020 | About: NYSE:DECK +3.02%

The new sugary-sweet drop features styles inspired by Twizzlers, Reese's and Hershey's Kisses brands exclusive to Kids Foot Locker, Foot Locker, Footaction and Champs Sports

PR Newswire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In preparation for Halloween, Southern California-based global lifestyle brand UGG® (a division of Deckers Brands [NYSE: DECK] is teaming up with The Hershey Company and the Foot Locker family of brands, which includes Kids Foot Locker, Foot Locker, Footaction and Champs Sports, to launch the UGG® Candy Collection, featuring three renowned UGG® styles–the kids' Classic Short, kids' Neumel, and infants' Bixbee–inspired by three iconic candies–Hershey's Kisses, Reese's, and Twizzlers. Drawing bubbly design cues inspired by the red, orange and silver wrappers of each treat, UGG® updated their heritage kids' styles with Twizzlers, Reese's and Kisses logo prints and confectionary characteristics.

UGG CANDY COLLECTION

Launching Oct. 31, the new collection reimagines the Neumel with sparkly metallic leather, mirroring the famous Kisses wrapper; and warm orange and brown suedes for the Reese's iteration, with a heel counter reminiscent of the iconic peanut butter cup. The collection also updates the UGG® Classic boot with vibrant red suede inspired by the twisted Twizzlers treat. Available in sizes for big kids and toddlers, each style is lined in cozy UGGplush™, offering the brand's signature soft feel, and everything else a kid can dream of—seamless wearability, lasting design, and a Treadlite by UGG™ outsole for all-day play, comfort and style.

All three candy collaborations feature a delicious spin on the plush baby Bixbee style for infants, made from soft fleece inside and out.

The UGG® Candy Collection will be exclusively available on Oct. 31, in stores and online at Kids Foot Locker, Foot Locker, Footaction, and Champs Sports nationwide.

Product Profile Images
Credit: UGG®

About UGG®
Founded in 1978 by an Australian surfer on the coast of California, UGG® is a global lifestyle brand renowned for its iconic Classic boot. First worn by Hollywood royalty, fashion editors and then the world, UGG® designs and retails footwear, apparel, accessories and homewares with an uncompromising attitude toward quality and craftsmanship. Delivering more than $1 billion in annual sales, UGG® partners with the best retailers globally and owns over 130 concept and outlet stores worldwide in key markets including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Tokyo, Shanghai and Beijing. For more information, please visit www.ugg.com. @ugg #feelUGG

About Foot Locker, Inc.
Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point and Sidestep. With 3,100 retail stores in 27 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York.

Press Contacts:

UGG®
Maricia Josephs
Associate Manager, Global PR
Office: (212) 247-8552 x2782
Mobile: (404) 860-5101
[email protected]

UGG CANDY COLLECTION

UGG CANDY COLLECTION

UGG x Kisses Neumel II, $105-$125

UGG x Reese’s Neumel II, $105-$125

UGG x Twizzler Classic Boot II, $125-$145

UGG x Kisses Bixbee, $40; UGG x Reese’s Bixbee, $40; UGG x Twizzler Bixbee, $40

UGG Logo (PRNewsFoto/The UGG Brand)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ugg-unveils-kids-candy-collection-301163440.html

SOURCE UGG


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)