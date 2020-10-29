Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Investigate Consolidated Edison, Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties - ED

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues investigating whether certain directors and officers of Consolidated Edison, Inc. ("ConEd") (NYSE: ED) breached their fiduciary duties to ConEd and its shareholders. If you are a ConEd shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected].

Scott+Scott is investigating whether ConEd's board of directors or senior management failed to manage ConEd in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to ConEd, and whether ConEd has suffered damages as a result.

On June 5, 2020, a former executive of Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ConEd, filed a lawsuit alleging gender and age discrimination by another senior executive of the company that went unchecked.

What You Can Do

If you are a ConEd shareholder, you may have legal claims against ConEd's directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected].

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Joe Pettigrew

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10169

844-818-6982

[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scottscott-attorneys-at-law-llp-continues-to-investigate-consolidated-edison-incs-directors-and-officers-for-breach-of-fiduciary-duties--ed-301163289.html

SOURCE Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP