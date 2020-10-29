  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
NextCapital Advisers, Inc. Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity

October 29, 2020 | About: BSV -0.08% SHV +0.01% BIL +0.01% STIP -0.13% IGSB -0.04% PDBC -1.2%

Investment company NextCapital Advisers, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, sells Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NextCapital Advisers, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, NextCapital Advisers, Inc. owns 16 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NextCapital Advisers, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nextcapital+advisers%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NextCapital Advisers, Inc.
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 2,684,969 shares, 29.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.17%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 4,644,202 shares, 17.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.41%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 7,378,649 shares, 14.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.01%
  4. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHO) - 4,261,421 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.39%
  5. ISHARES INC (IEMG) - 4,161,008 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.13%
Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV)

NextCapital Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 24.70%. The purchase prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 854,261 shares as of .

Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

NextCapital Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.06%. The purchase prices were between $110.7 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $110.72. The stock is now traded at around $110.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 472,711 shares as of .

Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (BIL)

NextCapital Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53. The stock is now traded at around $91.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 226,970 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (STIP)

NextCapital Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 25.73%. The purchase prices were between $102.35 and $104.25, with an estimated average price of $103.45. The stock is now traded at around $103.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 63,507 shares as of .

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

NextCapital Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 25.76%. The purchase prices were between $54.41 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $54.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 116,078 shares as of .

Sold Out: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

NextCapital Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $13.04 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $13.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of NextCapital Advisers, Inc.. Also check out:

