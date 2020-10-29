NextCapital Advisers, Inc. Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity

Investment company NextCapital Advisers, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, sells Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NextCapital Advisers, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, NextCapital Advisers, Inc. owns 16 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: IVV, AGG, IEFA, SCHO, IJR, IEMG, JNK, BSV, SCHP, SHV, EMB, VNQ, BNDX, BIL, STIP, IGSB,

IVV, AGG, IEFA, SCHO, IJR, IEMG, JNK, BSV, SCHP, SHV, EMB, VNQ, BNDX, BIL, STIP, IGSB, Sold Out: PDBC,

ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 2,684,969 shares, 29.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.17% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 4,644,202 shares, 17.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.41% ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 7,378,649 shares, 14.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.01% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHO) - 4,261,421 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.39% ISHARES INC (IEMG) - 4,161,008 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.13%

NextCapital Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 24.70%. The purchase prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 854,261 shares as of .

NextCapital Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.06%. The purchase prices were between $110.7 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $110.72. The stock is now traded at around $110.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 472,711 shares as of .

NextCapital Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53. The stock is now traded at around $91.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 226,970 shares as of .

NextCapital Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 25.73%. The purchase prices were between $102.35 and $104.25, with an estimated average price of $103.45. The stock is now traded at around $103.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 63,507 shares as of .

NextCapital Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 25.76%. The purchase prices were between $54.41 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $54.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 116,078 shares as of .

NextCapital Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $13.04 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $13.68.