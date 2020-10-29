Atlantic Trust Group, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Netflix Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc

Atlanta, 2Q, based Investment company Atlantic Trust Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Netflix Inc, Wynn Resorts, Intuitive Surgical Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Visa Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlantic Trust Group, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Atlantic Trust Group, LLC owns 221 stocks with a total value of $531 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Atlantic Trust Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atlantic+trust+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 356,554 shares, 22.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 157.67% ISHARES TRUST (IWR) - 587,228 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.63% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 250,675 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 97.47% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,048 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 98.68% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 51,393 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 84.41%

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The purchase prices were between $66.16 and $79.79, with an estimated average price of $73.21. The stock is now traded at around $74.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 45,829 shares as of .

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $504.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 4,207 shares as of .

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $70.69 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $72.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 25,770 shares as of .

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $686.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of .

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $1630.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 738 shares as of .

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC initiated holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $30.14 and $41.79, with an estimated average price of $35.59. The stock is now traded at around $33.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 36,860 shares as of .

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 157.67%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $331.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.8%. The holding were 356,554 shares as of .

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES SILVER TST by 33.23%. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $21.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 38,073 shares as of .

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC added to a holding in The Western Union Co by 61.92%. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $24.28, with an estimated average price of $22.69. The stock is now traded at around $20.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of .

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC sold out a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The sale prices were between $155.67 and $199.13, with an estimated average price of $173.63.

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $15.33 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $17.52.

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82.

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57.

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $214.77 and $260.23, with an estimated average price of $242.24.

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54.

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 99.03%. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $204.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.27%. Atlantic Trust Group, LLC still held 51,330 shares as of .