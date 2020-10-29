Wela Strategies, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Invesco Preferred ETF, Blackrock Core Bond Trust

Investment company Wela Strategies, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Caterpillar Inc, Packaging Corp of America, sells ISHARES TRUST, Invesco Preferred ETF, Blackrock Core Bond Trust, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wela Strategies, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Wela Strategies, LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BTZ, CAT, PKG, CMI, PFE, MMM, CSCO, GILD, OMC, F,

BTZ, CAT, PKG, CMI, PFE, MMM, CSCO, GILD, OMC, F, Added Positions: IJR, XLF, VNQ, BND, LQD, EMLP, IGD, ANGL, JFR, JRO, HIO, UNH, VYMI, CWI,

IJR, XLF, VNQ, BND, LQD, EMLP, IGD, ANGL, JFR, JRO, HIO, UNH, VYMI, CWI, Reduced Positions: IVV, IJH, IEFA, XLK, BIV, DGRO, XLV, AAPL, VWO, BLV, VXF,

IVV, IJH, IEFA, XLK, BIV, DGRO, XLV, AAPL, VWO, BLV, VXF, Sold Out: PGX, BHK, XLE, HYG,

For the details of Wela Strategies, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wela+strategies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 103,827 shares, 22.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.53% (ITE) - 605,398 shares, 12.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.49% ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 130,362 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96% ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 46,968 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.12% ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 140,396 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.26%

Wela Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.35 and $14.45, with an estimated average price of $13.93. The stock is now traded at around $13.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 64,581 shares as of .

Wela Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $154.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,666 shares as of .

Wela Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Packaging Corp of America. The purchase prices were between $95.01 and $113.14, with an estimated average price of $102.25. The stock is now traded at around $114.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,301 shares as of .

Wela Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $35.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,391 shares as of .

Wela Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $170.95 and $213.51, with an estimated average price of $198.91. The stock is now traded at around $217.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,115 shares as of .

Wela Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $35.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,386 shares as of .

Wela Strategies, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 56.28%. The purchase prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $72.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 120,388 shares as of .

Wela Strategies, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 32.94%. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $23.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 135,411 shares as of .

Wela Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunit by 25.51%. The purchase prices were between $4.8 and $5.12, with an estimated average price of $4.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 181,164 shares as of .

Wela Strategies, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 26.60%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $303.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 947 shares as of .

Wela Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.18 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.66.

Wela Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Core Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $15.3 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $15.78.

Wela Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52.

Wela Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $80.53 and $84.89, with an estimated average price of $83.47.