Banc Of California Inc (BANC) PRESIDENT AND CEO Jared M Wolff Bought $115,000 of Shares

PRESIDENT AND CEO of Banc Of California Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jared M Wolff (insider trades) bought 10,000 shares of BANC on 10/29/2020 at an average price of $11.5 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $115,000.

Banc of California Inc is a is a financial holding company. It offers banking and financial services. Its services include banking services, lending services and private banking services. Banc of California Inc has a market cap of $596.320 million; its shares were traded at around $11.87 with and P/S ratio of 2.54. The dividend yield of Banc of California Inc stocks is 2.04%. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Banc of California Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

PRESIDENT AND CEO Jared M Wolff bought 10,000 shares of BANC stock on 10/29/2020 at the average price of $11.5. The price of the stock has increased by 3.22% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BANC, click here