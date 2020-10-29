Tesla Inc (TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn Sold $4.3 million of Shares

CFO of Tesla Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Zachary Kirkhorn (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of TSLA on 10/27/2020 at an average price of $427.14 a share. The total sale was $4.3 million.

Tesla Inc is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company. It designs, develops, manufactures and sells high-performance fully electric vehicles and electric vehicle powertrain components. Tesla Inc has a market cap of $389.43 billion; its shares were traded at around $410.83 with a P/E ratio of 824.95 and P/S ratio of 14.66. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Tesla Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,000 shares of TSLA stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $427.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.82% since.

CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of TSLA stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $446.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.94% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 155,000 shares of TSLA stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $424.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.2% since.

SVP Powertrain and Energy Eng. Andrew D Baglino sold 10,000 shares of TSLA stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $424.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.24% since.

Director Robyn M Denholm sold 43,610 shares of TSLA stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $417.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.71% since.

SVP Powertrain and Energy Eng. Andrew D Baglino sold 1,500 shares of TSLA stock on 10/12/2020 at the average price of $442. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.05% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of TSLA stock on 10/05/2020 at the average price of $425.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.37% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TSLA, click here