55i, Llc Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

Investment company 55i, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 55i, Llc. As of 2020Q3, 55i, Llc owns 242 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IJT, HEDJ, IYF, PTLC, WFC, CMF, IVW, HDV, EWA, AMGN, MMM, LLY, MTUM, PSK, NKE, PAYX, PII, FNDF, UNP, INTC, BAC, DVY, SCHC, JPST, DXJ, IWR, MDLZ, TMO, BABA, GDX, XEL, VTEB, BA, DHR, MCD, DUK, FB, DGRW, SUSB, IGF, WM, VBK, WABC, DEM, ZTS, MA, TGT, SPSM, SFBS, PFE, PEP, MCO, LMT, LRCX, OEF, IAU, FSKR, BLK, ARKK, ABT, QEP,

IJT, HEDJ, IYF, PTLC, WFC, CMF, IVW, HDV, EWA, AMGN, MMM, LLY, MTUM, PSK, NKE, PAYX, PII, FNDF, UNP, INTC, BAC, DVY, SCHC, JPST, DXJ, IWR, MDLZ, TMO, BABA, GDX, XEL, VTEB, BA, DHR, MCD, DUK, FB, DGRW, SUSB, IGF, WM, VBK, WABC, DEM, ZTS, MA, TGT, SPSM, SFBS, PFE, PEP, MCO, LMT, LRCX, OEF, IAU, FSKR, BLK, ARKK, ABT, QEP, Added Positions: ESGU, IVV, GOVT, EFG, LQD, SCHX, ESGE, VLUE, IEFA, IGSB, IHI, IXN, SHYG, USMV, IJR, MUB, VGIT, SPY, SCHF, SPLG, AAPL, NEAR, SPTL, IYG, SPIB, SPYG, MSFT, QUAL, SPYV, SPSB, TLT, FTEC, VGK, SCHE, SJNK, SCHR, TFI, IEF, SUB, SIZE, SPEM, XLC, IEMG, HYG, SPTM, VIS, VMBS, CORP, DBJP, VFH, AMZN, USHY, EFA, MBB, EEM, SCHK, GOOG, FHLC, HD, AGG, USIG, IEI, JNJ, JPM, XLY, VTI, VGSH, VOX, TLH, IJK, SUSC, UNH, VEA, VZ, V, GOOGL, CVX, CSCO, DIS, IJJ, IWF, ITOT, ESGD, DSI, ORCL, GLD, SLYV, SLYG, VPU, VHT, CHTR, IJH, EMB, NEE, PG, XLE, IBND, BIV, BSV, VAW, T, BRK.B, XOM, GE, QAI, PCY, SUSA, MMP, JNK, SPAB, BND, VOT, VCIT,

ESGU, IVV, GOVT, EFG, LQD, SCHX, ESGE, VLUE, IEFA, IGSB, IHI, IXN, SHYG, USMV, IJR, MUB, VGIT, SPY, SCHF, SPLG, AAPL, NEAR, SPTL, IYG, SPIB, SPYG, MSFT, QUAL, SPYV, SPSB, TLT, FTEC, VGK, SCHE, SJNK, SCHR, TFI, IEF, SUB, SIZE, SPEM, XLC, IEMG, HYG, SPTM, VIS, VMBS, CORP, DBJP, VFH, AMZN, USHY, EFA, MBB, EEM, SCHK, GOOG, FHLC, HD, AGG, USIG, IEI, JNJ, JPM, XLY, VTI, VGSH, VOX, TLH, IJK, SUSC, UNH, VEA, VZ, V, GOOGL, CVX, CSCO, DIS, IJJ, IWF, ITOT, ESGD, DSI, ORCL, GLD, SLYV, SLYG, VPU, VHT, CHTR, IJH, EMB, NEE, PG, XLE, IBND, BIV, BSV, VAW, T, BRK.B, XOM, GE, QAI, PCY, SUSA, MMP, JNK, SPAB, BND, VOT, VCIT, Reduced Positions: SCHO, VOO, VUG, SHV, IVE, VB, BIL, IWM, XLP, HEZU, QQQ, XLF, EWU, DIA, XLU, VTV, GBIL, EPP, VWO, VO, USRT, XLK, EWC, SPDW, IWB, IYW, FTSM, XLV, XLI, VGT, XLRE, IUSV, IWV, GSY, CSX, IUSG, VDC, VNQ, VCR, SCHZ, XLB, SCHG, IDU, LMBS, EPD, VOE, PDI, PCI, IAGG, IGLB, VWOB,

SCHO, VOO, VUG, SHV, IVE, VB, BIL, IWM, XLP, HEZU, QQQ, XLF, EWU, DIA, XLU, VTV, GBIL, EPP, VWO, VO, USRT, XLK, EWC, SPDW, IWB, IYW, FTSM, XLV, XLI, VGT, XLRE, IUSV, IWV, GSY, CSX, IUSG, VDC, VNQ, VCR, SCHZ, XLB, SCHG, IDU, LMBS, EPD, VOE, PDI, PCI, IAGG, IGLB, VWOB, Sold Out: IBTX, VIG,

For the details of 55I, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/55i%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 217,151 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.97% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 948,065 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 107.20% ISHARES TRUST (EFG) - 632,051 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 112.54% ISHARES TRUST (GOVT) - 2,000,421 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 133.83% ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 342,577 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 129.12%

55i, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $82.54 and $94.36, with an estimated average price of $89.25. The stock is now traded at around $90.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 28,423 shares as of .

55i, Llc initiated holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The purchase prices were between $59.43 and $63.49, with an estimated average price of $61.7. The stock is now traded at around $58.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 77,220 shares as of .

55i, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $119.88, with an estimated average price of $114.18. The stock is now traded at around $111.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 31,957 shares as of .

55i, Llc initiated holding in Pacer Fund Trust Trendpilot US Large Cap. The purchase prices were between $27.3 and $31.44, with an estimated average price of $29.11. The stock is now traded at around $29.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 105,694 shares as of .

55i, Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $21.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 121,997 shares as of .

55i, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $61.74 and $62.97, with an estimated average price of $62.4. The stock is now traded at around $61.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 29,121 shares as of .

55i, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 107.20%. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 948,065 shares as of .

55i, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 81.97%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $331.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 217,151 shares as of .

55i, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 133.83%. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 2,000,421 shares as of .

55i, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 112.54%. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $91.81, with an estimated average price of $88.62. The stock is now traded at around $87.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 632,051 shares as of .

55i, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 129.12%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $134.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 342,577 shares as of .

55i, Llc added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 191.86%. The purchase prices were between $74.51 and $86.05, with an estimated average price of $79.68. The stock is now traded at around $79.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 428,775 shares as of .

55i, Llc sold out a holding in Independent Bank Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.98 and $48.88, with an estimated average price of $44.2.

55i, Llc sold out a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ. The sale prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74.

55i, Llc reduced to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 46.04%. The sale prices were between $51.49 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $51.55. The stock is now traded at around $51.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.01%. 55i, Llc still held 428,153 shares as of .

55i, Llc reduced to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 88.3%. The sale prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $303.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. 55i, Llc still held 2,459 shares as of .

55i, Llc reduced to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 55.3%. The sale prices were between $204.41 and $245.48, with an estimated average price of $221.4. The stock is now traded at around $225.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.8%. 55i, Llc still held 19,920 shares as of .

55i, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 35.84%. The sale prices were between $110.7 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $110.72. The stock is now traded at around $110.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. 55i, Llc still held 33,175 shares as of .

55i, Llc reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 52.95%. The sale prices were between $106.01 and $117.38, with an estimated average price of $112.59. The stock is now traded at around $110.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. 55i, Llc still held 16,616 shares as of .

55i, Llc reduced to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 73.52%. The sale prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52. The stock is now traded at around $158.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. 55i, Llc still held 4,591 shares as of .