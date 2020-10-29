Capital Investment Advisors, LLC Buys iShares MBS ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, Gilead Sciences Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Amgen Inc, Public Storage

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Capital Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MBS ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, Gilead Sciences Inc, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Merck Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Amgen Inc, Public Storage, Regency Centers Corp, BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD QUALITY FUND II, during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Capital Investment Advisors, LLC owns 494 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (DGRO) - 4,432,720 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.05% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 590,580 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15619.46% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 221,524 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 523,073 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SDY) - 638,799 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.28%

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $45.25 and $52.27, with an estimated average price of $48.86. The stock is now traded at around $49.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 575,910 shares as of .

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc.. The purchase prices were between $7.75 and $8.67, with an estimated average price of $8.25. The stock is now traded at around $8.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 303,801 shares as of .

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.38 and $113.96, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $107.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,320 shares as of .

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc.. The purchase prices were between $7.24 and $7.78, with an estimated average price of $7.49. The stock is now traded at around $7.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 191,164 shares as of .

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc.. The purchase prices were between $8.32 and $8.88, with an estimated average price of $8.57. The stock is now traded at around $8.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 82,829 shares as of .

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Americold Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $35.12 and $41.05, with an estimated average price of $37.79. The stock is now traded at around $36.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,484 shares as of .

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 15619.46%. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 590,580 shares as of .

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 767.41%. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 192,530 shares as of .

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.20%. The purchase prices were between $28.25 and $30.48, with an estimated average price of $29.73. The stock is now traded at around $29.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,419,807 shares as of .

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 28.79%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $75.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 209,195 shares as of .

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 21.71%. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $352.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 35,982 shares as of .

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 38.49%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $53.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 97,744 shares as of .

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $8.32 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $9.52.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $11.15 and $18.39, with an estimated average price of $14.9.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $154.23 and $171.7, with an estimated average price of $163.53.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ameren Corp. The sale prices were between $72.49 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $78.38.