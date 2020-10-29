Argent Advisors, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, ARK ETF TR, ISHARES TRUST, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, IBERIABANK Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Investment company Argent Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ARK ETF TR, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, First Horizon National Corp, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, IBERIABANK Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Packaging Corp of America, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Argent Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Argent Advisors, Inc. owns 141 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IEFA, ARKK, FHN, TLH, IEF, TFC, AMZN, BRK.B, WMB, HON, ISRG, VEU, VBK, LUV, BKNG, KSU, HUM, VB, VWO, VTI, DAL, VBIV,

IEFA, ARKK, FHN, TLH, IEF, TFC, AMZN, BRK.B, WMB, HON, ISRG, VEU, VBK, LUV, BKNG, KSU, HUM, VB, VWO, VTI, DAL, VBIV, Added Positions: DGRO, KO, AAPL, BND, IJH, SCHV, IVV, SCHG, CSCO, VZ, NEE, CAT, GOOG, LOW, GPC, ET, HD, GOOGL, ORCL, CMCSA, XOM, BAC, BNDX, MSFT, WMT, IEMG, TXN, V, HYLS, JNJ, EPD, COST, FB, GD, BABA, EFA, T, DUK, UNH, UNP, IJR, RF, PFE, WELL, NVS, LAMR, VOE, TIP, DVYE, HBI, MA, UPS, TRV, PEP, GIS, MRK, LMT, MDLZ, GS, BP, BMY, ENB, IVW, GEL, GSK, IDV, NKE, YUM, TELL, SLB, UBS,

DGRO, KO, AAPL, BND, IJH, SCHV, IVV, SCHG, CSCO, VZ, NEE, CAT, GOOG, LOW, GPC, ET, HD, GOOGL, ORCL, CMCSA, XOM, BAC, BNDX, MSFT, WMT, IEMG, TXN, V, HYLS, JNJ, EPD, COST, FB, GD, BABA, EFA, T, DUK, UNH, UNP, IJR, RF, PFE, WELL, NVS, LAMR, VOE, TIP, DVYE, HBI, MA, UPS, TRV, PEP, GIS, MRK, LMT, MDLZ, GS, BP, BMY, ENB, IVW, GEL, GSK, IDV, NKE, YUM, TELL, SLB, UBS, Reduced Positions: SHY, PKG, CVX, WFC, JPM, AMLP, QCOM, D, VEA, SWK, UN, BA, DIS, LUMN, AXP, DE, LLY, USMV, RSP, JNK, ISTB, SRC, CNP, SHW, PG, LYG, INTC, IWP, ACN, ABT,

SHY, PKG, CVX, WFC, JPM, AMLP, QCOM, D, VEA, SWK, UN, BA, DIS, LUMN, AXP, DE, LLY, USMV, RSP, JNK, ISTB, SRC, CNP, SHW, PG, LYG, INTC, IWP, ACN, ABT, Sold Out: IBKC, VCSH, MCD, VOOG, GVI, VBR, GE,

ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 152,339 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. New Position ISHARES TRUST (DGRO) - 197,261 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.76% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 19,000 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10% ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 32,028 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.90% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 65,920 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.79%

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $58.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.48%. The holding were 152,339 shares as of .

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $95.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 17,161 shares as of .

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $164.87 and $172.33, with an estimated average price of $168.14. The stock is now traded at around $162.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 6,806 shares as of .

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Horizon National Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $10.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 120,391 shares as of .

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.01 and $122.89, with an estimated average price of $121.81. The stock is now traded at around $120.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 6,622 shares as of .

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $37.68. The stock is now traded at around $41.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 15,580 shares as of .

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 20.76%. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $41.67, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 197,261 shares as of .

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 94.75%. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $48.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 20,065 shares as of .

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 30.42%. The purchase prices were between $87.74 and $89.17, with an estimated average price of $88.35. The stock is now traded at around $87.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,717 shares as of .

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 36.35%. The purchase prices were between $49.44 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $52.46. The stock is now traded at around $51.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,066 shares as of .

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 28.36%. The purchase prices were between $102.83 and $123.12, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,196 shares as of .

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 27.75%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $35.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 27,343 shares as of .

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88.

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07.

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD ADMIRAL F. The sale prices were between $188.86 and $225.18, with an estimated average price of $203.92.

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $117.03 and $118.01, with an estimated average price of $117.54.

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05.