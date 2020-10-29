  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Argent Advisors, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, ARK ETF TR, ISHARES TRUST, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, IBERIABANK Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

October 29, 2020 | About: DGRO +0.7% KO +0.13% BND -0.22% SCHV +0.71% SCHG +1.27% CSCO -0.06% IEFA +0.4% ARKK +1.31% TLH -0.83% FHN +3.5% IEF -0.42% T +0.98%

Investment company Argent Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ARK ETF TR, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, First Horizon National Corp, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, IBERIABANK Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Packaging Corp of America, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Argent Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Argent Advisors, Inc. owns 141 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Argent Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/argent+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Argent Advisors, Inc.
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 152,339 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. ISHARES TRUST (DGRO) - 197,261 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.76%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 19,000 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 32,028 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.90%
  5. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 65,920 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.79%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IEFA)

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $58.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.48%. The holding were 152,339 shares as of .

New Purchase: ARK ETF TR (ARKK)

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $95.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 17,161 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (TLH)

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $164.87 and $172.33, with an estimated average price of $168.14. The stock is now traded at around $162.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 6,806 shares as of .

New Purchase: First Horizon National Corp (FHN)

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Horizon National Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $10.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 120,391 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.01 and $122.89, with an estimated average price of $121.81. The stock is now traded at around $120.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 6,622 shares as of .

New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $37.68. The stock is now traded at around $41.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 15,580 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (DGRO)

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 20.76%. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $41.67, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 197,261 shares as of .

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 94.75%. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $48.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 20,065 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 30.42%. The purchase prices were between $87.74 and $89.17, with an estimated average price of $88.35. The stock is now traded at around $87.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,717 shares as of .

Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHV)

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 36.35%. The purchase prices were between $49.44 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $52.46. The stock is now traded at around $51.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,066 shares as of .

Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHG)

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 28.36%. The purchase prices were between $102.83 and $123.12, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,196 shares as of .

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 27.75%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $35.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 27,343 shares as of .

Sold Out: IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC)

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88.

Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07.

Sold Out: VANGUARD ADMIRAL F (VOOG)

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD ADMIRAL F. The sale prices were between $188.86 and $225.18, with an estimated average price of $203.92.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (GVI)

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $117.03 and $118.01, with an estimated average price of $117.54.

Sold Out: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VBR)

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of Argent Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Argent Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Argent Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Argent Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Argent Advisors, Inc. keeps buying

Comments

