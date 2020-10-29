Xtx Markets Llc Buys Kansas City Southern, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Sells Clorox Co, Amphenol Corp, The Kroger Co

Investment company Xtx Markets Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Kansas City Southern, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Qualys Inc, sells Clorox Co, Amphenol Corp, The Kroger Co, Power Integrations Inc, Cigna Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Xtx Markets Llc. As of 2020Q3, Xtx Markets Llc owns 99 stocks with a total value of $21 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KSU, MMC, UNP, VRTX, QLYS, ISRG, ITW, MTB, EQIX, REYN, MASI, LLY, UPS, MTD, ELS, ADBE, JBT, RARE, GHC, QTWO, PEN, GWRE, RMD, COR, SPWR, JNJ, KMX, LSXMA, WTM, MCY, NUVA, CMS, MSTR, NOC, CALM, DDOG, PFPT, STRA, EGP, EOG, AMT, EPAM, EA, PCAR, VSH, EXR, CSGP, COLM, THO, NEE, V, MKSI, AMSF, TRP, ANET, BL, MNST, LSXMK, CHRS, HRTX, IRWD, COTY, FEYE, DNOW, NYCB, OI, BPFH, CLS, FIT, PBF, OVID, CETV, IMGN, GSKY, MGY, DRH, CPRX, ARCO, OII, HCHC, RBBN, AMRX, VERU, PNNT, PXLW, AKBA, ZIOP, ERF, AIM, SVRA,

LHX, IONS, ROP, NI, REPH, Reduced Positions: VET, RP, PRLB,

VET, RP, PRLB, Sold Out: CLX, APH, KR, POWI, CI, CACI, FTV, IART, MSGS, TW, ACN, ENR, XEL, GLIBA, JCOM, ALXN, BLKB, FSLR, ALC, HST, CME, VRNS, MAN, NTR, MRK, WDAY, CTRE, CAG, HRL, ENTG, WLK, SUN, FISV, AAL, DLB, LSTR, ATVI, KLIC, JAZZ, VMW, ARE, KEY, NBL, PE, CRI, WSC, NOV, WDFC, VNOM, VST, FIS, NDSN, FLEX, INCY, NTAP, ATUS, MRNA, PBH, ACC, FNF, MIDD, VEEV, SAGE, JBHT, VSAT, CSGS, SE, CCL, CGNX, ROST, ZTS, NSTG, CHE, BERY, ESTC, AYI, OZK, CNQ, SCHW, PRGS, SUI, FCX, TRMB, FRC, ESGR, AVTR, MOS, BNFT, PVG, MYGN, AVYA, GE, REAL, VER, COMM, AEO, X, ZNGA, LKNCY, FHN, VKTX, IVZ, NAVI, CNXM, NBLX, BB, F, SPPI, GEL, CARS, OIS, WMC, PDLI, OGI, MARK, CLNY, CRNT, ENLC, PBI, GOGO, PULM, RES, NNDM, GNUS, CLNE, QEP, AT,

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) - 3,918 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.63% Kansas City Southern (KSU) - 2,946 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. New Position Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) - 3,895 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. New Position Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 2,196 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. New Position Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) - 1,572 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. New Position

Xtx Markets Llc initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $142.84 and $193.78, with an estimated average price of $172.99. The stock is now traded at around $175.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 2,946 shares as of .

Xtx Markets Llc initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.35 and $118.91, with an estimated average price of $114.5. The stock is now traded at around $102.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 3,895 shares as of .

Xtx Markets Llc initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66. The stock is now traded at around $176.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 2,196 shares as of .

Xtx Markets Llc initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.65 and $303.1, with an estimated average price of $275.97. The stock is now traded at around $207.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 1,572 shares as of .

Xtx Markets Llc initiated holding in Qualys Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.84 and $124.11, with an estimated average price of $106.82. The stock is now traded at around $91.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 4,238 shares as of .

Xtx Markets Llc initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $686.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 558 shares as of .

Xtx Markets Llc added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 61.63%. The purchase prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $162.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 3,918 shares as of .

Xtx Markets Llc added to a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 82.15%. The purchase prices were between $47.45 and $62.95, with an estimated average price of $55.63. The stock is now traded at around $46.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 6,951 shares as of .

Xtx Markets Llc added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 53.97%. The purchase prices were between $386.25 and $453.18, with an estimated average price of $415.55. The stock is now traded at around $370.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 833 shares as of .

Xtx Markets Llc added to a holding in NiSource Inc by 26.83%. The purchase prices were between $21.39 and $24.81, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $22.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,701 shares as of .

Xtx Markets Llc added to a holding in Recro Pharma Inc by 59.97%. The purchase prices were between $2.06 and $4.71, with an estimated average price of $3.28. The stock is now traded at around $1.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,258 shares as of .

Xtx Markets Llc sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $206.85 and $237.74, with an estimated average price of $222.53.

Xtx Markets Llc sold out a holding in Amphenol Corp. The sale prices were between $94.46 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $105.3.

Xtx Markets Llc sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $32.02 and $36.6, with an estimated average price of $34.54.

Xtx Markets Llc sold out a holding in Power Integrations Inc. The sale prices were between $51.29 and $62.82, with an estimated average price of $57.58.

Xtx Markets Llc sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27.

Xtx Markets Llc sold out a holding in CACI International Inc. The sale prices were between $194.41 and $240.34, with an estimated average price of $216.32.