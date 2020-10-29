Arconic to Host Webcast and Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results





Day:







November 5, 2020







Time:







10:00 a.m. ET







Call:







(833) 614-1535















+1(520) 809-9937 (International)















Conference ID: 3683624





Arconic Corp. (NYSE: ARNC) (“Arconic” or “the Company”) will hold a webcast and teleconference to discuss third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue its press release announcing financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, prior to the opening of the market on November 5, 2020.Interested parties are asked to dial-in at least 10 minutes before the call begins. Details of the webcast and teleconference follow.Available on the Investor Relations “Events and Presentations” section of [url="]www.arconic.com[/url] (audio and slides).A replay of the conference call will be available for one year and a transcript will be posted on the Investor Relations “Events and Presentations” section of [url="]www.arconic.com[/url].Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as innovative architectural products, that advance the ground transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029006331/en/