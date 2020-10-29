  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
SQZ Biotech Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

October 29, 2020 | About: NYSE:SQZ +0%

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ) (“SQZ”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 4,411,765 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by SQZ. In addition, SQZ has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 661,764 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. SQZ’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 30, 2020 under the ticker symbol “SQZ.” The offering is expected to close on November 3, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, Evercore ISI and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG is acting as lead manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the securities being sold in the offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 29, 2020. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting: BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email at [email protected]; Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474 0200, or by email at [email protected]; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, by telephone at 415-364-2720 or by email at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029006375/en/


