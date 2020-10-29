  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT)

October 29, 2020 | About: NAS:ICPT +0.63%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Intercept" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICPT), or certain of its officers and directors, violated federal securities laws. If you purchased Intercept common stock and recently suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 for more information or [email protected].

Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. The Company's first marketed product is Ocaliva.

Our investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements about Ocaliva and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors and required to be disclosed under the law.

On October 8, 2020, news outlets reported that Intercept is "facing an investigation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over the potential risk of liver injury in patients taking Ocaliva, [Intercept's] treatment for primary biliary cholangitis, a rare, chronic liver disease."

On this news, shares of Intercept fell by 8% on October 8, 2020.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Intercept common stock, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982, or at [email protected] or visit the Intercept investigation page on our website at https://scott-scott.com/investigation/intercept-pharmaceuticals-inc/.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Joe Pettigrew
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10169
844-818-6982
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scottscott-attorneys-at-law-llp-announces-investigation-into-intercept-pharmaceuticals-inc-icpt-301163597.html

SOURCE Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP


