  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Frans Blom to join Aegon's Supervisory Board

October 30, 2020 | About: NYSE:AEG +0.76%


Frans Blom (1962) has extensive experience in the management consulting industry, which he acquired during his 30 years of service at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a US-headquartered management consulting firm with a global presence. He has also been serving as Member of the Supervisory Board of Dutch wealth manager Van Lanschot Kempen since 2018, as of April 2020 in the role of Chairman. The proposal to appoint Frans Blom to Aegon’s Supervisory Board has been approved by the Dutch Central Bank (DNB), and will be submitted for approval by Aegon’s shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting. Until then, he will attend the Supervisory Board meetings as an observer.



"We would like to welcome Frans to Aegon and look forward to working with him on the Supervisory Board. He has held various senior positions in the management consulting industry, and has advised banks, insurance companies and pension providers on developing growth strategies, performance improvement programs, and corporate transformations. This underscores his understanding of business strategy and driving change as well as his in-depth knowledge of the financial services industry", said William Connelly, Chairman of Aegon's Supervisory Board.



About Aegon



Aegon’s roots go back more than 175 years – to the first half of the nineteenth century. Since then, Aegon has grown into an international company, with businesses in more than 20 countries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Today, Aegon is one of the world’s leading financial services organizations, providing life insurance, pensions and asset management. Aegon’s purpose is to help people achieve a lifetime of financial security. More information on [url="]aegon.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005185/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)