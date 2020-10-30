AppDynamics Announces New Software-as-a-Service Offering in Asia to Support Requests for Cloud Services Across India and the Asia Region











Data Residency - Enables enterprise businesses to comply with anticipated India-specific jurisdiction and regulatory control guidelines relating to the location of stored data.







Data Residency - Enables enterprise businesses to comply with anticipated India-specific jurisdiction and regulatory control guidelines relating to the location of stored data.



Scale - AppDynamics' unified suite of solutions delivered with the scalability of AWS provides high-speed access to data.







Scale - AppDynamics' unified suite of solutions delivered with the scalability of AWS provides high-speed access to data.



Access to Innovation - Leverage the latest innovation from AppDynamics, including industry leading [url="]AIOps[/url], [url="]APM[/url] and [url="]Business+iQ[/url] solutions, through automated and seamless upgrades.







Access to Innovation - Leverage the latest innovation from AppDynamics, including industry leading [url="]AIOps[/url], [url="]APM[/url] and [url="]Business+iQ[/url] solutions, through automated and seamless upgrades.



Data Privacy and Security - The SaaS offering in Asia augments and reinforces AppDynamics' commitment to building security and privacy by design in our product development cycle.

















For more information and to register for an upcoming webinar “Cisco AppDynamics observability SaaS Platform Arrives in India” visit: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finfo.appdynamics.com%2FSaaSinIndiaLaunch.html[/url].







For more information and to register for an upcoming webinar “Cisco AppDynamics observability SaaS Platform Arrives in India” visit: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finfo.appdynamics.com%2FSaaSinIndiaLaunch.html[/url].



Customers can reach out to their AppDynamics or Cisco contacts for more information or contact us at [email protected] [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.appdynamics.com%2Fcompany%2Fcontact-us[/url] .







[url="]AppDynamics[/url], part of [url="]Cisco[/url] and the world’s #1 APM solution and full-stack, business centric observability platform, today announced the availability of its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering in Asia, enabling customers to access AppDynamics solutions via a local cloud location. Situated in India and built on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Mumbai region, the offering is available to AppDynamics customers in India and throughout Asia. Enterprises can now accelerate their digital transformations through faster access to the latest AppDynamics innovations and industry-leading AIOps solutions.The adoption of cloud services in India is on the rise, with [url="]IDC[/url] reporting that by 2022, 40% of new enterprise applications in India will be developed cloud-native, based on a hyper-agile architecture, and that by [url="]2023[/url], 55% of top 500 organizations in India will have a multi-cloud management strategy.Furthermore, the availability of this new SaaS offering will resolve potential concerns around data sovereignty and data governance requirements for customers in India. This anticipates legislation, including the [url="]Personal+Data+Protection+Bill+2019[/url], which would require Indian organizations to retain critical application performance and business data within India.This is the fourth SaaS offering location offered by AppDynamics. Existing regions include Asia Pacific (Australia), the European Union (Germany), and North America (US). This newest addition confirms AppDynamics’ focus and continued investments in India and the wider region."AppDynamics' SaaS offering in Asia opens up a whole new market - particularly in India - and creates a real and differentiated value proposition for our existing and prospective customers. Enterprises can now choose our industry leading, business centric observability platform via a local SaaS offering and deploy AppDynamics solutions more rapidly and drive faster outcomes for their businesses. AppDynamics is committed to the region and helping enterprises deliver flawless digital experiences to customers and employees," said Abhilash Purushothaman, Managing Director for India & SAARC, AppDynamics.Enterprises and service providers can use AppDynamics to monitor their applications on-premises or in the cloud while achieving greater control around:“We are seeing greater adoption of application performance and AIOps technologies, so the availability of a SaaS offering for customers in Asia, in particular India, is timely and much needed,” said Maneesh Jhawar, Founder and CEO, QualityKiosk Technologies, an AppDynamics ‘Titan Partner’ based in Mumbai, India. “As an AppDynamics partner in the region, we are particularly excited about the opportunities this brings to accelerate adoption of APM across industry segments, as well as drive significant incremental value to existing and new customers.”Additional Information:Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on [url="]The+Network[/url] and follow us on [url="]Twitter[/url].Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at [url="]www.cisco.com%2Fgo%2Ftrademarks[/url]. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.[url="]AppDynamics[/url], a part of [url="]Cisco[/url], is the world’s #1 Application Performance Monitoring (APM) solution and AIOps platform. AppDynamics is a full-stack, business centric observability platform that helps technologists prevent digital performance issues by monitoring cloud-native technologies and traditional infrastructure to understand exactly what drives user experiences and impacts the bottom line for businesses. Core products include: [url="]Business+iQ[/url], [url="]Experience+Journey+Map[/url], and [url="]Cognition+Engine[/url].AppDynamics has been recognized by Gartner as a leader in the APM market for more than eight years and was positioned highest in ‘ability to execute’ in [url="]Gartner%26rsquo%3Bs+2020+Magic+Quadrant+Report+for+APM[/url]. It received [url="]Glassdoor%26rsquo%3Bs+2019+Best+Places+to+Work+Award[/url] and [url="]Fortune%26rsquo%3Bs+top+5+Best+Places+to+Work+in+2020[/url] as part of Cisco.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029006272/en/