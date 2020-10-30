  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Imperial declares fourth quarter 2020 dividend

October 30, 2020 | About: TSX:IMO +0.79%

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) today declared a quarterly dividend of 22 cents per share on the outstanding common shares of the company, payable on January 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 3, 2020.

This fourth quarter 2020 dividend compares with the third quarter 2020 dividend of 22 cents per share.

Imperial has a long and successful history of growth and financial stability in Canada as a leading member of the petroleum industry. The company has paid dividends every year for over a century and has increased its annual dividend payment for 26 consecutive years.

Source: Imperial

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada’s energy resources. As Canada’s largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

