Postal Realty Trust Declares Third Quarter 2020 Dividend

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:PSTL) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties leased to the United States Postal Service (the “USPS”), announced today its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend on the Company’s Class A common stock in the amount of $0.215 per share representing an increase of 5.0% from the Company’s previous quarterly dividend. The dividend will be payable on November 30, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 16, 2020.

About Postal Realty Trust, Inc.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

