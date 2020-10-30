  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Epizyme Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

October 30, 2020


[url="]Epizyme[/url], (Nasdaq: EPZM), a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel epigenetic therapies, today announced that management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results and other business highlights on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET.



To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 844-6886 (domestic) or (970) 315-0315 (international) and refer to conference ID 9556565. A live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company's website at [url="]www.epizyme.com[/url], and will be archived for 60 days following the event.



About Epizyme, Inc.


Epizyme, Inc. is a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of rewriting treatment for cancer and other serious diseases through novel epigenetic medicines. In addition to an active research and discovery pipeline, Epizyme has one U.S. FDA approved product, TAZVERIK® (tazemetostat), for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients aged 16 years and older with metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma (ES) who are not eligible for complete resection; adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma whose tumors are positive for an EZH2 mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test and who have received at least two prior systemic therapies; and adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options. These indications are approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for these indications may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s). The company is also exploring the treatment potential of tazemetostat in investigational clinical trials in other solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as a monotherapy and combination therapy in both relapsed and front-line disease settings. By focusing on the genetic drivers of disease, Epizyme seeks to match medicines with the patients who need them. For more information, visit [url="]www.epizyme.com[/url].



TAZVERIK® is a registered trademark of Epizyme, Inc. For full prescribing information, please visit [url="]TAZVERIK.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005032/en/


